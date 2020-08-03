Attorney General Josh Stein Releases Hurricane Preparedness Guidance for North Carolinians

For Immediate Release: Monday, August 3, 2020

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today released the attached guidance for North Carolinians as Tropical Storm Isaias reaches North Carolina. The included video and column can be used for all media purposes.

Additionally, North Carolina’s price gouging statute is in effect after Gov. Roy Cooper declared a statewide state of emergency on Friday. Charging too much during a state of emergency is illegal. Please report potential price gouging to the North Carolina Department of Justice by calling 1-877-5-NO-SCAM or by filing a complaint at https://ncdoj.gov/file-a-complaint/price-gouging/.

Guidance is available here and here.

