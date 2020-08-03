Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Attorney General Josh Stein Releases Guidance for NCians in Financial Distress

For Immediate Release: Friday, July 31, 2020

Contact: Laura Brewer (919) 716-6484

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today released the attached guidance for North Carolinians who are struggling financially as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Included is guidance for people struggling with utility bills, rent, and mortgage payments.

Guidance available here, here, and here.

###

