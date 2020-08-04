National IT Services Company Based in Tampa, FL Continues to Expand Despite Economic Challenges
The company’s long-standing belief in creativity and flexibility when designing IT solutions for its clients has been the key to its continued success during the current economic situation.”TAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, August 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Twenty-four years of innovation, diversity, and cutting-edge technology allows the Tampa based company Data-Tech to grow during the world's largest financial crisis in a century.
Chris Lietz, CEO of Data-Tech, states, "the company's long-standing belief in creativity and flexibility when designing IT solutions for its clients has been the key to its continued success during the current economic situation. We did not have to change much of our corporate strategy to continue with our mission of providing high-quality, innovative IT solutions. We needed to modify our processes to include CDC guidelines, but even then, Data-Tech does what it always did and went over the top. Installing REME HALO UV air purifiers into the corporate AC systems was just one of those "over the top" measures."
Early in the year, an article was featured in "Inside Data-Tech" the company's newsletter about re-development plans for the Purchasing Department and expansion of the Customer Care Department. "We've completed both of those initiatives, and now they work to add a 400 sq. ft second level to our Engineering Team Department is underway."
Kevin Kohrs, CTO of the company, noted that 8000 Sq. Ft. private data-center had several upgrades and enhancements earlier in the year. Kohrs added, "Our Cloud Center, as we like to call it, has always been the heart of the business. We already had plans in place to install two new 20-ton redundant AC units and a complete replacement of our Cisco Edge Network Security Infrastructure and $80,000 of new and upgraded host servers for our private and shared clouds. Well worth the long nights and weekends because the current crisis has doubled our Cloud Computer Business," Kohrs said.
Controller Sam Matin added there were no layoffs, furloughs, or terminations of Data-Tech staff related to economic conditions. "Sure, we had some employees furlough themselves or take a leave of absence. In all, our workforce has pretty much stayed the same throughout the process," Sam remarked.
Data-Tech's been in business since 1996 and shows no signs of slowing down. They have a unique business and a unique way of doing business. Creativity, innovation, and a great family at Data-Tech continue to serve the company well. Data-Tech is undoubtedly unique in an otherwise commodity-driven business.
To learn more about a company that is invested in its employees' and customers' well-being, visit datatechitp.com.
