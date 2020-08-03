SpaceBelt Announces Singapore For Expansion Into Asia-Pacific

Appoints Kok Rie Ooi as Managing Director, SpaceBelt Pte, Lte

Kok Rie's proven track record and deep knowledge will be vital to grow our business and services in secure cloud storage in space and also global secure high speed connectivity of data.” — Cliff Beek

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cloud Constellation Corporation is excited to announce establishing a Singapore presence to support the expansion of its innovative data security platform into Asia-Pac. The Singapore hub represents milestone and the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Cloud Constellation Corporation.

With SpaceBelt PTE, Ltd, Cloud Constellation Corporation appointed Kok Rie Ooi as the Managing Director. Kok Rie will lead and develop commercial activities from Singapore for the Asia-Pacific region. Kok Rie will play a key role in facilitating the company's goals to become the leading Cybersecurity - Space company leveraging on our Low Earth Satellite constellation satellites to secure connectivity and storage of mission critical data in the space, and providing customer access globally.

Kok Rie comes from a heritage of innovative technology background, with more than 20 years of success in the fields of Internet of Thing (IoT), Mobile App, Cloud Computing, Network Infrastructure & Communication Networks, Managed Services, System Integration, Data Privacy and Cybersecurity.

Commenting on SpaceBelt’s Singapore expansion and appointment of Kok Rie, Cloud Constellation Corporation CEO and President, Cliff Beek noted: “I am delighted that Kok Rie Ooi will be joining us as Managing Director and lead the Singapore and Asia-Pacific business and operation. Kok Rie proven track record and incredibly deep knowledge and experience will be vital to grow our business and services in secure cloud storage in space and also global secure high speed connectivity of data.”

Managing Director, Kok Rie Ooi said, “I am honored to have been given the opportunity to spearhead the Singapore’s office and work with a strong team of people who are veterans and specialists in the satellites, communications and Cybersecurity spaces. I am confident and looking forward to introduce our Patented Pace-Based Electronic Data Storage and Transfer Network System with highly secure connectivity to the customers in Singapore and the Asia-Pacific.”

Kok Rie holds a MBA degree from Imperial College of London and earned a Bachelor of Computing degree from Monash University, Australia. He has also attended and completed courses in Graduate Certificate In Intellectual Property Law from National University of Singapore and Postgraduate Certificate In Network Engineering from Nanyang Technological University, Singapore.

Professional Certifications that Kok Rie attained are Certified Information Security Systems Professional (CISSP), Certified Information Security Manager (CISM), Certified Data Protection Solutions Engineer (CDPSE) and Practitioner Certificate in Personal Data Protection (Singapore).

About Cloud Constellation Corporation:

A New Dimension in Cybersecurity. Cloud Constellation Corporation’s SpaceBelt™ Data Security as a Service is a patented, secure space-based global managed network and cloud data storage service that enables the highest level of data security, whether at rest or in motion, for service providers, enterprises and governments around the world. Additional information is available at www.SpaceBelt.com.

Media Contacts:

Cloud Constellation Corporation

inquiries@spacebelt.com