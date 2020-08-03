PennDOT Completes Rehabilitation of the Route 532 (Bustleton Avenue) Bridge over CSX Railroad in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has completed construction of the bridge carrying Route 532 (Bustleton Avenue) over CSX Railroad in Philadelphia, following the completion of a rehabilitation project.

Built in 1973, the two-span bridge is 213 feet long and 80 feet wide. The structure carries an average of 33,569 vehicles a day.

The Route 532 (Bustleton Avenue) Bridge over CSX Railroad is one of 12 structures in Chester, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties that PennDOT is repairing under a $9.8 million project financed by Act 89, the state’s transportation plan.

Structures completed under this project include:

Boot Road over Route 100 in West Whiteland Township, Chester County;

Main Street over Norfolk Southern Railroad in Limerick Township, Montgomery County;

Route 611 over Pennypack Creek in Upper Moreland, Montgomery County;

Route 611 over the Pennsylvania Turnpike ramp in Upper Moreland, Montgomery County;

Old Lancaster Road over Amtrak in Tredyffrin Township, Chester County

Ross Fording Road over Octoraro Creek in West Fallowfield Township, Chester County;

Quakertown Road over Macoby Creek in Upper Hanover Township, Montgomery County;

Route 63 (Welsh Road) over Norfolk Southern Railroad in Upper Dublin and Upper Moreland townships, Montgomery County; and

Whitford Road over Valley Creek in West Whiteland Township, Chester County.

The other bridges in this rehabilitation project include:

Friendship Church Road over Knight Run in West Fallowfield Township, Chester County; and

Gum Tree Road over Doe Run in Highland Township, Chester County.

Loftus Construction, Inc. of Cinnaminson, N.J., is the general contractor on this bridge improvement project that is financed with 100 percent state funds.

