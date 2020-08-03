Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Route 1015, Quarry Road Detour for Core Boring Work for Norfolk South Bridge over Little Juniata River

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced that Pennsylvania Drilling Company, of Imperial Pennsylvania, will be performing geotechnical core boring work on Route 1015 Quarry Road in Snyder Township, Blair County beginning Monday, August 10 through August 15.  

On Monday August 10, subcontractor Roadsafe will close Route 1015 (Quarry Road) for the duration of the drilling. Roadsafe will implement the detour plans and signage. The detour will utilize Route 453, Silver Barn Road, Hileman Road and Quarry Road.

The three proposed core borings are anticipated to be completed by Friday, August 15.  

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job-site, and relevant training.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to Penndot news in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon and Somerset Counties at www.penndot.gov/District9. 

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAAltoona.

Media contact: Tara M. Callahan-Henry, 814-696-7101

