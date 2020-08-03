Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
PennDOT Advises Motorists to be Prepared, Drive with Caution in Heavy Rain

Harrisburg, PA – PennDOT Engineering District 8 is reminding motorists in south-central Pennsylvania that heavy rain forecast for tomorrow could impact travel on roadways in the region.

In advance of a potential rain storm, be prepared by making sure your windshield wiper blades, headlights, taillights, brake lights and turn signals work properly, and tires have sufficient tread and are properly inflated.

Unnecessary driving should be avoided during severe weather. However, it you do need to drive in heavy precipitation, slow down, turn on your headlights and windshield wipers, and increase traveling distance between vehicles. Be aware that sudden downpours could unexpectedly limit visibility.

Do not drive across roads covered with water because even shallow, swiftly flowing water can wash a car from a roadway. Also, the roadbed may not be intact under the water. And never drive around barricades or signs on closed roads –Turn Around, Don't Drown.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras, 103 of which are in the Midstate.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018

###

