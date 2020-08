CymaBay Therapeutics to Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Monday, August 10, 2020

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Calif., Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet need, today announced that it will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2020 and to provide a business update.



Conference Call Details

To access the live conference call, please dial 877-407-0784 from the U.S. and Canada, or 201-689-8560 internationally, Conference ID# 13706143. To access the live and subsequently archived webcast of the conference call, go to the Investors section of the company's website at http://ir.cymabay.com/events.

About CymaBay

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. CymaBay is developing seladelpar, a potent, selective, orally active PPARδ agonist for patients with primary biliary cholangitis (PBC). Seladelpar has received an orphan designation from the US Food and Drug administration (FDA) and the European Medicine Agency (EMA). Seladelpar also received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the FDA and PRIority MEdicines status from the EMA for PBC.

For additional information about CymaBay visit www.cymabay.com .

