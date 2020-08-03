Mitch Gould and Nutritional Products International: Amazon's Earnings Doubled During Pandemic

Online Sales for Health and Wellness Products Surged During the COVID-19 Crisis

BOCA RATON, FL, Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amazon doubled its profits in the second quarter while COVID-19 was crushing other companies. The reason?

COVID-19 has changed the way consumers are shopping, and the online behemoth was positioned to meet consumer demand for all types of products, including increased consumer demand for dietary supplements.

“Online sales had been steadily increasing for years,” said Mitch Gould, founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International. “The pandemic, however, kicked online purchases into a whole new stratosphere.”

Gould said health and wellness industry sales also increased dramatically during the COVID-19 crisis because consumers were looking for ways to stay healthy.

“COVID-19 brought the two dynamics -- online sales and health-related products -- together. Online purchases and consumer demand for nutritional supplements skyrocketed during the pandemic,” Gould said. "The dietary supplement industry grew 6 percent, and sales increased 35 percent through March 2020. The skincare industry also rose 11 percent.

“COVID-19 moved online purchases to heights never seen before and pushed consumers to take stock of their health, which led to dramatic increases in sales of health and wellness products,” Gould added.

Both of these trends benefited online retailers with Amazon receiving, perhaps, the largest portion of the pie.

“At Nutritional Products International, we work with domestic and international health and wellness brands that create the most innovative products to help people get healthy and stay healthy,” Gould said.

These health and wellness companies realize the considerable increase in consumer demand for health-related products. They also recognize that now is the time to emphasize online sales.

“We work with companies to place their products with major retailers across the country,” Gould said, adding that NPI helps distribute the brands to online retailers and brick-and-mortar outlets.

“Our clients see the seismic shift toward online sales, and they don’t want to be left behind,” Gould said. “They realize they have to grow their online retail distribution network to benefit from surging consumer demand for health and wellness products.

“Our clients also realize the economy will bounce back, and they want to be strategically positioned to grow with the economy,” he added.

Gould developed the ‘Evolution of Distribution’ platform to help international health and wellness companies, which provides companies with expertise in sales, marketing, and product distribution.

“We bring all the services and skills needed for success under the NPI umbrella,” Gould said. “We become the American sales headquarters for these international companies.”

