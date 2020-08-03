Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- MENLO PARK, Calif., Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB) today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Total revenue for the second quarter of 2020 was $17.1 million, compared with $24.6 million for the same period of 2019. Instrument revenue for the second quarter of 2020 was $8.9 million, compared with $12.7 million for the same period of 2019. Consumables revenue for the second quarter of 2020 was $4.8 million compared with $8.6 million for the same period of 2019. Service and other revenue for the second quarter of 2020 was $3.3 million compared with $3.4 million for the same period of 2019.

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2020 was $6.6 million, resulting in a gross margin of 38.7%. Gross profit for the second quarter of 2019 was $9.6 million, resulting in a gross margin of 39.0%.

Operating expenses for the second quarter of 2020 totaled $30.1 million, compared to $34.0 million for the same period of 2019. Operating expenses for the second quarter of 2020 and 2019 included non-cash stock-based compensation of $2.8 million and $3.6 million, respectively.

Net loss for the second quarter of 2020 was $23.1 million, compared to $24.6 million for the same period of 2019.

Cash, cash equivalents and investments, excluding restricted cash, at June 30, 2020 totaled $120.0 million, compared to $49.1 million at December 31, 2019.

As previously announced, in January 2020, we and Illumina mutually agreed to terminate the Agreement and Plan of Merger (as amended, the “Merger Agreement”). As part of our agreement to terminate the Merger Agreement, Illumina paid us a $98.0 million reverse termination fee in January 2020, from which we paid our financial advisor associated fees of $6.0 million in April 2020, which is less than the amount we initially expected. The $98.0 million in cash we received from Illumina is recorded as a short-term liability and is expected to be subsequently recorded as other income after September 30, 2020 when all contingency clauses are expected to lapse. In addition, during the first quarter ended March 31, 2020, as previously agreed to pursuant to the terms of the Merger Agreement, Illumina paid us cash payments (“Continuation Advances”) of $34.0 million, which resulted in a gain of $34.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 and six months ended June 30, 2020.  

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

We have implemented various measures to help protect our employees while continuing to support our customers.  In accordance with local and state guidelines, a large number of our Menlo Park-based employees are working remotely from their homes. Additionally, we have implemented health and safety practices in accordance with evolving government and public health agency guidelines. However, as Pacific Biosciences is a designated essential business, we continue to provide direct support to our customers, including those customers working on COVID-19 related research, testing, treatment, and prevention. This support includes consumable and instrument shipments, field support, and limited wet-lab activities. 

Financial results for the first six months of 2020 were negatively impacted as many of our customers in multiple regions around the world shut down operations for various periods of time in efforts to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. This resulted in lower product revenues for the first six months of 2020 compared to the same period of 2019. Due to the uncertain scope and duration of the pandemic, we cannot reasonably estimate the future impact to our operations and financial results.

As noted above, there were provisions in the Merger Agreement to provide us with significant funding in the event that the merger did not close. As a result, we ended the second quarter of 2020 with $120.0 million in Cash and Investments. However, we will continue to monitor our operating expenses and cash flows in response to the evolving market conditions. 

Quarterly Conference Call Information 

Management will host a quarterly conference call to discuss its second quarter ended June 30, 2020 results today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Investors may listen to the call by dialing 1.888.366.7247, or if outside the U.S., by dialing +1.707.287.9330, using Conference ID # 7079947. The call will be webcast live and will be available for replay at Pacific Biosciences’ website at https://investor.pacificbiosciences.com/.

About Pacific Biosciences
Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB), is empowering life scientists with highly accurate long-read sequencing. The company’s innovative instruments are based on Single Molecule, Real-Time (SMRT®) Sequencing technology, which delivers a comprehensive view of genomes, transcriptomes, and epigenomes, enabling access to the full spectrum of genetic variation in any organism. Cited in thousands of peer-reviewed publications, PacBio® sequencing systems are in use by scientists around the world to drive discovery in human biomedical research, plant and animal sciences, and microbiology.

Forward-Looking Statements
All statements in this press release that are not historical are forward-looking statements, including, among other things, the accounting treatment of cash payments we received from Illumina, the impact of COVID-19 on our business including whether customers take delivery of our systems, Pacific Biosciences’ potential development and commercialization of products, future uses, quality or performance of, or benefits of using, products or technologies, and other future events. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, changes in circumstances and other factors that are, in some cases, beyond Pacific Biosciences’ control and could cause actual results to differ materially from the information expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made in this press release. Factors that could materially affect actual results can be found in Pacific Biosciences’ most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Pacific Biosciences’ most recent reports on Forms 8-K, 10-K and 10-Q, and include those listed under the caption “Risk Factors.” Pacific Biosciences undertakes no obligation to revise or update information in this press release to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.

The condensed consolidated financial statements that follow should be read in conjunction with the notes set forth in the Pacific Biosciences’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q when filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact:
Trevin Rard
650.521.8450
ir@pacificbiosciences.com

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations
 (amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
  2020   2019   2020   2019
Revenue:                      
Product revenue $ 13,756     $ 21,250     $ 26,049     $ 34,707  
Service and other revenue   3,321       3,371       6,626       6,339  
Total revenue   17,077       24,621       32,675       41,046  
Cost of Revenue:                      
Cost of product revenue   8,225       11,980       13,646       20,598  
Cost of service and other revenue   2,239       3,028       4,928       5,718  
Total cost of revenue   10,464       15,008       18,574       26,316  
Gross profit   6,613       9,613       14,101       14,730  
Operating Expense:                      
Research and development   15,010       14,910       30,260       30,395  
Sales, general and administrative   15,127       19,083       40,074       38,849  
Total operating expense   30,137       33,993       70,334       69,244  
                       
Operating loss   (23,524 )     (24,380 )     (56,233 )     (54,514 )
Gain from Continuation Advances from Illumina               34,000        
Interest expense         (644 )     (267 )     (1,269 )
Other income, net   438       428       676       863  
Net loss $ (23,086 )   $ (24,596 )   $ (21,824 )   $ (54,920 )
Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.15 )   $ (0.16 )   $ (0.14 )   $ (0.36 )
Shares used in computing basic and diluted net loss per share   154,172       152,776       153,229       152,029  
                               

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
 (amounts in thousands)

  June 30,   December 31,
  2020   2019
Assets      
Cash and investments $ 119,963   $ 49,099
Accounts receivable   11,346     15,266
Inventory   16,768     13,312
Prepaid and other current assets   2,862     3,369
Property and equipment, net   27,733     30,070
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net   31,435     32,827
Long-term restricted cash   3,500     4,000
Other long-term assets   41     42
Total Assets $ 213,648   $ 147,985
           
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity          
Accounts payable $ 7,436   $ 8,368
Accrued expenses   12,203     13,242
Deferred gain from Reverse Termination Fee from Illumina   98,000    
Deferred revenue   8,463     9,561
Operating lease liabilities   43,966     45,801
Notes payable       15,871
Other liabilities   2,188     225
Stockholders' equity   41,392     54,917
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 213,648   $ 147,985
           

