Rubius Therapeutics to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:RUBY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is genetically engineering red blood cells to create an entirely new class of cellular medicines, today announced plans to report second quarter 2020 financial results on Monday, August 10, 2020, before market open.



The company will not be conducting a teleconference in conjunction with its financial results press release.

About Rubius Therapeutics



Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:RUBY) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is genetically engineering red blood cells to create an entirely new class of cellular medicines called Red Cell Therapeutics™. The Company’s proprietary RED PLATFORM® genetically engineers and cultures Red Cell Therapeutics to create selective, potent and off-the-shelf allogeneic cellular therapies for the potential treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Rubius’ initial product candidates are designed to activate and expand immune system function to fight cancer and modulate the immune system to induce tolerance for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. For more information, visit www.rubiustx.com, follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn or like us on Facebook .

