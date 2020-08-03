ND Highway 52 near Drake temporarily closed for rail work beginning today

Beginning today, August 3, North Dakota Highway 52 near Drake will be temporarily closed to motorists for railroad crossing work. During this closure, Canadian Pacific Railroad will be replacing the crossing and motorists will need to use an alternate route.

Road signs will be in place to guide motorists through the detour. Construction is expected to be completed by August 6.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at http://www.dot.nd.gov/travel-info-v2/