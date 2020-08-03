Out for Undergrad(O4U) Launches 2020 Digital Conference Season
Out for Undergrad (O4U) launches 2020 Digital Conference Season with Goldman SachsNEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Out for Undergrad (O4U) Business Conference, convened by Goldman Sachs, will launch digitally for the first time in O4U history August 13-16, 2020. O4U offers four annual leadership and career development conferences for almost 1000 high achieving LGBTQ+ undergraduates in Business, Marketing, Engineering and Tech. The 2020 O4U Business Conference was scheduled for April 2020 at the Goldman Sachs headquarters in New York and was rescheduled for August 2020 following shelter-in-place orders in New York.
O4U Executive Director, Dr. Cindi Love, said, “We are so grateful for the loyalty and support of the 172 leading corporations who partner with O4U in the identification, recruitment and internship or job placement of the most diverse and talented LGBTQ+ undergraduates in the world. In 2020, we have gathered a class without comparison in our history in terms of demographics--race, ethnicity, gender, orientation, first generation to attend college-- and students will be logging in from almost every state in the USA as well as Mexico, Canada, Asia, Australia and Europe. We are excited to partner with Michelle Issing’s team at Designing Events and tech firms Xinspire, Brazen, JobBoard HQ and Pathable in creating a robust experience for students, mentors, sponsors and volunteers. Going digital made it possible for us to expand networking opportunities for recruiters that host site space constraints sometime limit and opening up our first job board and year-round mentoring is a win for everyone involved. While we are disappointed that we cannot physically meet with one another, we recognize that the pandemic as well as economic, social and political unrest have a compounded impact on our students. We are doing everything we can to not only mitigate that effect, but to actually lift our entire community into an energetic and positive space. We all have to adapt and even learn to co-exist with unprecedented challenges, but we have such confidence in our students and such extraordinary volunteers that we are filled with hope for the future."
Bentley de Beyer, Managing Director, Human Capital Management for Goldman Sachs, said, “We are fervently committed to advancing diversity, equity and inclusion. By engaging in conversation and sharing perspectives, we have the ability to drive progress and positive action. As a firm, we strive to be a place where everyone can thrive as their authentic selves and unlock their full potential. We are proud to partner with Out for Undergrad, an organization that shares our passion for championing inclusion and providing opportunities for LGBTQ+ students to explore rewarding careers across financial services.”
Liam Gallagher, volunteer Director of the O4U Business Conference said, “For 16 years, the O4U Business Conference has invited the world’s high-achieving and diverse LGBTQ+ undergraduates for our weekend immersive leadership and career development experience. We are grateful for Goldman-Sach’s long-tenured host partnership at their flagship headquarters and are excited to provide our 2020 student class with an innovative, enriching and productive way to virtually network and meet with industry leaders." Gallagher is in Client Partnerships at Wunderkind (Formerly BounceX).
The 2021 Business Conference is scheduled for April 6 at Goldman Sachs. Teri Tan has been appointed Director of the 2021 Conference with Sponsorship Co-Leads Aishwarya Narayan and Evan Olin. Teri will be the first trans/non-binary and internationally based Conference Director in O4U history and has been involved as a volunteer since 2013. Teri resides in Singapore. Early career stage LGBTQ+ professionals who have attended O4U Conferences or with interest in O4U’s mission may apply for the Business Conference Team at https://o4u.wufoo.com/forms/2021-o4u-business-director-application/
