Associa Chicagoland and Associa Arizona Offer Virtual Event Series to Clients

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, IL, Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Chicagoland and Associa Arizona recently partnered to host a series of virtual events to engage their clients and provide an outlet for continued health and wellness.

The first event, a yoga webinar led by Carrie Temkin, walked through a sequence of yoga poses that taught participants to embrace a sense of calm amidst the feeling of stress, anxiety, and tiredness. Ms. Temkin is a certified yoga instructor with over eight years of experience at Total Body Yoga. During the virtual session, she instructed participants in using breath and movement to explore balance, building strength, and gaining flexibility.

The second webinar event was a dinner and dessert cooking demo with Marti Sullivan from Sweet Basil Gourmetware & Cooking School and chef Terri Milligan from Chef Milligan’s Culinary classroom. Together, the culinary professionals demonstrated how to prepare an entrée of balsamic maple-glazed salmon with jeweled Moroccan couscous, followed by a key lime mousse parfait for dessert. Ms. Sullivan opened Sweet Basil Gourmetware & Cooking School in 1993, specializing in hands-on cooking classes. In addition, the business is open for lunch through the Sweet Basil Market Café and sells over 9,000 different culinary products, merchandise, and gifts. Ms. Milligan’s wide-ranging culinary career has included owning a catering firm and The Inn at Kristofer’s, working as a cooking class instructor and food writer, heading her culinary YouTube channel, and getting featured on the Food Network and Wisconsin Public Radio.

“Associa Chicagoland knows that as the COVID-19 health crisis continues, communities are looking for unique ways to safely connect while engaging in new and exciting opportunities,” stated Stephanie Skelley, Associa Chicagoland president. “By partnering with the Associa Arizona team, we were able to offer our clients a chance to engage in a fun, creative outlet with participants from across the U.S. Events like these help people fight feelings of isolation and embrace a sense of community.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Ashley Cantwell Associa 214-272-4107 acantwell@associaonline.com