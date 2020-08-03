J. Craig Holding Corp. Becomes Surviving Entity of Ultra Pure Water Technologies

/EIN News/ -- HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- J. Craig Holding Corp. (OTC: UPWT), an accelerator and incubator for innovative businesses, intellectual properties and assets, today announces that it has taken over the previously dormant Ultra Pure Water Technologies business.



Former Ultra Pure Water Technologies lone officer and CEO, Daniel Le Blanc, had resigned on May 20, 2020, leaving Jerry C. Craig as the new director and CEO of the company which will be doing business under J. Craig Holding Corporation.

“These are exciting times for UPWT shareholders as new life and activity will start once again. I look forward to building a strong portfolio of businesses with goals of future spin-offs that will bring value and potential share dividends for our investors,” stated Jerry Craig, Chairman and CEO.

Here are some initial updates:

Updated share structure can be found on OTCMarkets.com.

Accounting has filed the last 8 quarters, now we are awaiting the attorney letter review so we can upload the attorney letter, fulfilling OTC Market’s criteria in bringing the company “pink sheet current” and removing the stop sign from the website.

NEW Website is up at www.JCHoldingCorp.com

Follow us on social media (twitter) http://twitter.com/JCHC_UPWT

We have NO immediate plans to R/S the stock but we will have to address the Authorized share count versus the current outstanding share count in order to allow us to follow our business model and acquire additional assets for company equity.

Company Name and ticker change in the near future.

Our Holding Company will have assets in multiple sectors and will roll them out in the coming days, weeks and months. Our preliminary businesses will be in the sporting equipment and technology industries. Many of us have deeply missed sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic and now that they are back, we feel the timing is great to share with our shareholders.

Our Management Team

In addition to our holdings we also will announce our management team, board of directors and advisors over the coming days and weeks. Besides our CEO, Mr. Jerry C. Craig, our new CFO Caren Currier has worked extremely hard assisting in the completion and submission of our last 8 quarters of financials so we can become current. Caren is a native Californian residing in Texas, graduated with honors from San Antonio College in Business Management. While attending college, Ms. Currier was invited to intern with a CPA firm that had several construction business related clients. This experience resulted in Ms. Currier's pursuit in a career in cost accounting and went on to assist with her father's construction company. She has over 25 years of accounting experience, including serving as the Controller/CFO for the previous management of Zalemark Holding Company. As a senior accountant, she played a role in the $250 million in cash acquisition of the biotech startup company (Exosome) by the pharmaceutical company Bio-techne in June of 2018. Caren will overlook budget variance analysis, managing cash flow, inventory analysis, and is proficient in taking defunct companies and bringing them current.

About J. Craig Holding Corp. (OTC: UPWT)

J. Craig Holding Corp. is a California based holding company that focuses on acquisition and support of both distressed and emerging companies within a multitude of industry sectors. The company actively seeks targets in which it can partner with or acquire to accelerate growth, targeting companies with solid management teams and business models, large total attainable markets (TAM), and lucrative exit opportunities. For more information visit: www.JCHoldingCorp.com

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov and in OTC Markets at www.otcmarkets.com

Investor Relations Contact

Dana Salzarulo

Director Investor Relations

Info@jcholdingcorp.com

1-833-333-5242 Office