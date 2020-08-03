In-video Advertising Company Mirriad VP of Brand Partnerships Honored Among The Cynopsis Top Women in Media 2020

Maria Teresa Hernandez recognized as a top Ad Tech Innovator for work leading creative brand integrations in partnership with top advertisers and agencies

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mirriad Advertising plc, the computer vision and AI powered in-video advertising company is proud to announce that the company’s Vice President of Brand Partnerships, Maria Teresa Hernandez, is among the 2020 Cynopsis Top Women in Media honorees in the Ad Tech Innovator Category. Curated by the publication each year, the list recognizes the most talented, experienced and dynamic women in entertainment, tech and sports media, and celebrates their groundbreaking, industry-changing campaigns.

A 15-year veteran of the advertising industry, Maria Teresa develops multi-million dollar ad campaigns for Fortune 500 advertisers and top 100 agencies. The honor from Cynopsis recognizes her work with Mirriad, where she works with partners like the Tastemade video network and P&G brand Hair Food to develop impactful strategies that leverage Mirriad’s AI-driven platform that seamlessly integrates brand imagery into entertainment content.

The campaign for Hair Food is particularly notable, as it was executed during the COVID-19 crisis. Circumventing the challenges of production shut-downs, Maria Teresa worked with P&G to incorporate the Hair Food brand into Tastemade videos. With Mirriad’s platform, the campaign was created and deployed in less than two weeks.

In addition to developing and executing impactful advertising campaigns, Maria Teresa is an active advocate for diversity and inclusion. Identifying as a Latina, she regularly supports initiatives that support women of color and deliver opportunity to those in underprivileged communities.

“Maria Teresa is a visionary in our industry, and we are elated to see her receive recognition from such an esteemed source,” said Stephan Beringer, CEO of Mirriad. “It’s creativity and courage like hers that will enable brands to adjust to an evolving mediascape in which traditional advertising formats are less able to reach and engage with skeptical audiences whose fingers are always on the ‘skip’ button or those who have disappeared behind paywalls altogether.”

Maria Teresa and her fellow honorees will be celebrated at the 2020 Cynopsis Top Women virtual award event October 13-16. To view the full list of 2020 honorees, visit https://www.cynopsis.com/events/2020-top-women-in-media/.



About Mirriad

Mirriad's award-winning solution unleashes new revenue for content producers and distributors by creating new advertising inventory in content. Our patented, AI and computer vision technology dynamically inserts products and innovative signage formats after content is produced. Mirriad’s market-first solution seamlessly integrates with existing subscription and advertising models, and dramatically improves the viewer experience by limiting commercial interruptions.

Mirriad currently operates in the US, Europe and China.