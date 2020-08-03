Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Sturgis Motorcycle Rally visitors will encounter Interstate 90 construction in Minnesota (August 3, 2020)

ALBERT LEA, Minn. —People who are traveling across Minnesota on Interstate 90 will encounter several construction work zones but no detours on their way to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The annual motorcycle event in Sturgis, S.D., from Aug. 7-16 attracts thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts, who ride or haul their motorcycles to the South Dakota Black Hills.

In Minnesota, there are a series of pavement and bridge repairs on I-90 from the Wisconsin border to the South Dakota border. Travelers will encounter single-lane traffic, lane changes and ramp closures in the work zones. Traffic slowdowns may occur in the work zones. Motorists should follow the work zone speed limits.

For traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

For more information about the I-90 projects go to the MnDOT project websites:

I-90 overpass bridge replacement at Nodine in Winona County Single-lane traffic in each direction through construction zone. Some ramp closures

I-90 bridge replacement at Hwy 63 north of Stewartville Single-lane traffic in each direction through construction zone. Some ramp closures.

I-90 eastbound concrete overlay, Hayward to Austin Single-lane traffic in each direction through construction zone. Some ramp closures.

I-90 Blue Earth to Fairmont in Faribault and Martin counties Single-lane traffic in each direction through construction zone. Some ramp closures.

MnDOT urges motorists to always be attentive, drive with caution, slow down in work zones and never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones.

