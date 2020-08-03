POSTPONED: Tonight's Hearing for Draft Carolina Sunrock LLC Air Quality Permits

Due to concerns of potential impacts from Hurricane Isaias, the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality (DAQ) has postponed the digital public hearing, originally set for tonight (Monday, August 3) for two draft air quality permits for Carolina Sunrock LLC in Caswell County. The rescheduled hearing date and time will be announced at a later date.

Based on public interest and after consulting with members of the community, the Division Director determined it was necessary to hold a digital public hearing to receive comments on the application and draft permit. Based on current guidance to stop the spread of COVID-19 and protect public health, members of the public can participate online or listen via telephone.

The public hearing is an additional way for members of the public to comment on this draft permit. Anyone who is unable to participate in the public hearing is invited to call (919) 707-8430 to record their comments, or email or mail written comments. All comments received during the public comment period which began on February 26, 2020 will be considered by division staff.

ADDITIONAL WAYS TO SUBMIT COMMENTS

Email comments to DAQ.publiccomments@ncdenr.gov. Please type “Carolina Sunrock - Burlington North” OR "Carolina Sunrock - Prospect Hill" in the subject line.

Mail written comments to:

Mr. Davis Murphy N.C. Division of Air Quality 450 West Hanes Mill Road, Suite 300 Winston-Salem, NC 27105

The public notice, applications, draft permits, draft permit reviews, environmental justice report, and additional documents can be found here.