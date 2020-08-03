Repairs on eastbound I-96 ramp to northbound US-127 in Ingham County start today

Contact:

Agency:

Aaron Jenkins, MDOT Office of Communications, 517-243-9075Transportation

COUNTY: Ingham

HIGHWAYS: I-96 US-127

CLOSEST CITIES: Lansing East Lansing

START DATE: 7 a.m. Monday, Aug. 3, 2020

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, 2020

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing about $2 million to perform critical preventive maintenance and repair work on seven bridges in Ingham and Clinton County.

Work on the eastbound I-96 ramp to northbound US-127 includes epoxy overlay, concrete barrier and partial deck replacement, structural repair, deck patching and scaling, heat straightening, painting, structural repairs, and guardrail work. Other bridge projects include Kipp Road, Harper Road and M-21. As the project progresses, additional information on the other locations will be announced.

Project map

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: The eastbound I-96 ramp to northbound US-127 will be closed and detoured to Okemos Road. The northbound US-127 ramp to westbound I-96 will be closed and detoured to Dunkel Road. An alternate route is advised.

SAFETY BENEFITS: Performing regular maintenance on bridges helps improve and extend the service life of these structures and provide a higher friction driving surface, increasing safety. Closing lanes during this type of work is necessary to provide the safest work area possible for crews and motorists.