MDC reopens Kansas City Regional Office in Lee's Summit

Kansas City, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has reopened the Kansas City Regional Office to the public. MDC staff continued to use the office but it was closed to the public in March as precaution against the spread of COVID-19. Visitors can once again ask questions or buy permits at the front desk. But precautions such as social distancing are strongly encouraged, and the public should follow city or county requirements such as face masks.

The regional office is at the James A. Reed Memorial Wildlife Area, 12405 S.E. Ranson Road in Lee’s Summit. MDC staff members that provide conservation services for the region are based at the office. There is also a meeting room for conservation related events, and staff serves the public at the front desk. The office is on the entrance road to the wildlife area.

The building is open to the public Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Only one visitor at a time may enter the building. Telephones are answered at the office from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Reed Area maps, weekly fishing reports, and blank landowner permit applications are available at the covered kiosk next to the flagpole.

MDC will continue to evaluate the COVID-19 situation in the Kansas City area in case further closures are warranted. The wildlife area’s fields, fishing lakes, forest, and hiking trails have remained open for public use and will continue to be open. But MDC strongly encourages that all visitors follow COVID-19 prevention protocols while in the outdoors such as social distancing.

For more information about the Reed area, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZxU.