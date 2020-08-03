Fundingshield (Real Estate Fintech/Regtech) shares it's Q2-2020 wire & title fraud analytics
Q1 vs Q2-2020 epidemic rise in fraud/risk exposure in mortgage closings.
The risk of wire and title fraud in the closing and settlement space continues to grow due to fast moving changes in closing practices, Work-from-home and more due to COVID-19”NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FundingShield CEO Ike Suri shared their Q2-2020 analytics, “The risk of wire and title fraud in the closing and settlement space continues to grow due to fast moving changes in closing practices, Work-from-home and more due to COVID-19. Comparing Q1 vs Q2-2020 we saw an alarming increase in fraud/risk exposure in CPL errors/issues of nearly 50%, 530% increase in CPL/Agent validation errors with title insurers and nearly 135% increase in state licensing issues. These market vulnerabilities have created a perfect storm for fraudsters. Fundingshield helps prevent, identify and resolve these inefficiencies, threats and exposures in a timely manner so lenders can run their businesses without interruptions, reputational nightmares and/or losses.”
— Ike Suri
About FundingShield:
Fundingshield is a MISMO Certified FinTech offering B2B & B2B2C solutions delivering transaction level coverage against wire & title fraud, settlement risk, closing agent compliance & cyber threats while reducing operating costs and improving asset quality for real estate investors and mortgage finance companies including banks, credit unions and independent mortgage banks. FundingShield’s user-centric plug’n’play tools are scalable, pay-per-loan, secure, cloud-based and are integrated via API's or LOS (Encompass) driving ROIs >200%. Fundingshield is a Housingwire TECH100 Winner for 2019 & 2020, CFO tech outlook top 10 financial security solution provider, Ellie Mae Encompass partner and an IBM cloud services partner.
