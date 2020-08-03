Motorists Reminded to Watch for Heavy Rain and Flooding

​

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Engineering District 5 is reminding motorists to be aware that heavy rain through most of the day tomorrow could impact travel across east central Pennsylvania. Motorists should watch for ponding on roadways and flooding in poor drainage areas while traveling.

Motorists are warned not to drive across roads covered with water because even shallow, swiftly flowing water can wash a car from a roadway. Also, the roadbed may not be intact under the water. And never drive around barricades or signs on closed roads – Turn Around, Don't Drown.

Fines for going around a barricade are $250; if emergency responders need to perform a water rescue or have a vehicle towed, the fine increases to $500 plus two points on the driver's license.

Anyone planning to travel tomorrow should closely monitor weather conditions along travel routes. Motorists can check 511PA before we they travel for the latest conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Follow regional PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAAllentown, and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation.

