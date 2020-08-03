NY Air National Guard Major General Kevin Bradley, Manlius Resident, Retires After 36 Years Of Service

CONTACT: Col. Richard Goldenberg, 518-786-4581

FOR RELEASE: Friday, May 15, 2020

New York Air National Guard Major General Kevin W. Bradley, a former commander of the 174th Attack Wing and a Manlius, N.Y., resident, retired this winter after 36 years of service in Washington D.C. on February 1, 2020. General Joseph Lengyel, Chief National Guard Bureau officiated his retirement ceremony.

Bradley served as the Director of Operations, New York Air National Guard after relinquishing his command of the 174th Attack Wing in 2012. He continued his career as Assistant Adjutant General and Assistant to the Director for Plans and Requirements at Joint Force Headquarters, Air National Guard Assistant to the Deputy Chief of Staff for Warfighter Integration, National Guard Assistant to the Commander, United States Cyber Command and the Director of the National Security Agency, MD; Special Assistant to the Director, Air National Guard, Pentagon Washington, D.C; Director, C4 Systems and Chief Information Officer, (J-6), NGB, Arlington, Va. and Acting Deputy Director Air National Guard, Pentagon, Washington, D.C.

General Bradley received his Air Force commission through the Officer Training School program in 1984. After serving in the United States Air Force, General Bradley joined the New York Air National Guard in 1992 where he has commanded frontline combat units at the squadron, group and wing level.

General Bradley is a command pilot with over 3,700 hours in the T-37, T-38, F-16 and MQ-9 aircraft and has flown combat missions in support of operations Provide Comfort, Northern Watch, Southern Watch, Noble Eagle, Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom. Prior to this assignment, he commanded the Air National Guard's first MQ-9 equipped wing. He was the Chairman of the Air National Guard Strategic Planning System and completed staff assignments in the United States Air Force SAF/CIO (A6) Secretariat, at United States Cyber Command/National Security Agency and served twice as the Acting Deputy Director of the Air National Guard.

Maj. Gen. Ray Shields, the Adjutant General of New York, attended and presented Bradley with the New York State Medal for more than 25 years of long and faithful service.

Bradley is a recipient of the Distinguished Service Medal, Defense Superior Service Medal, Legion of Merit, Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Air Medal, Aerial Achievement Medal, Air Force Commendation Medal, Air Force Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Armed Forces Reserve Medal.