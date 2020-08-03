New York National Guard Holds Memorial Day Ceremony This Afternoon, Friday, May 22

CONTACT: Eric Durr, 518-786-4581, eric.d.durr.nfg@mail.mil

Major General Ray Shields, the Adjutant General of New York, will hold a short Memorial Day ceremony at New York State Division of Military and Naval Affairs Headquarters in Latham this afternoon, Friday, May 22, at 3 p.m.

This year the traditional ceremony will incorporate social distancing protocols. Members of the press are invited to cover the annual event.

WHO:Major General Ray Shields, the Adjutant General of New York, and the Soldiers, Airmen and civilians who work at New York State Division of Military and Naval Affairs Headquarters.

WHAT: A short traditional Memorial Day ceremony featuring remarks from Shields, the presentation of the colors, the National Anthem and the reading of names of members of the New York State Military Forces who have died in the past year.

No members of the New York Army or Air National Guard have died in combat since 2018.

WHEN:3 p.m., Friday, May 22. Note: The ceremony will start promptly at 3 p.m. and will not be long.

WHERE: New York Division of Military and Naval Affairs Headquarters, 330 Old Niskayuna Road, Latham NY 12198

For access to this secure military facility, call the Division of Military and Naval Affairs Public Affairs Office at 518-786-4581.

BACKGROUND:

The New York National Guard has been conducting a Memorial Day Ceremony at its headquarters annually since 2000.

During the event, Soldiers and Airmen who have fallen in combat or those who have passed away here at home are recognized.

This year's ceremony will incorporate the requirements of social distancing the infection control. There will be only a few participants and they will wear masks and stand six feet apart. The event will be video recorded and posted on the Division of Military and Naval Affairs website and the New York Army National Guard Facebook page for viewing by New York National Guard civilian employees, Soldiers and Airmen.

The New York National Guard currently has around 800 personnel deployed overseas. Six hundred of those Soldiers and assigned to the headquarters of the 42nd Infantry Division which is commanding Army forces in the Middle East.

There are currently 3,500 members of the New York Army and Air National Guard, the New York Guard-the state's volunteer defense force-and the New York Naval Militia on duty responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Another 30 members of the New York Military Forces are on duty to assist in flood control measures along Lake Ontario.

Since the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, a total of 39 New York Army and Air National Guard Soldiers and Airmen have lost their lives in Iraq and Afghanistan.