Med Cell Regenerate offers revolutionary PulseWave Therapy as part of their Male Wellness Program

Med Cell Regenerate now offering ESWT (Extra Corporeal Shock Wave Therapy) to treat Erectile Dysfunction at no charge for the first treatment for a limited time

LI-ESWT has unique properties that may create a new standard of care for men with ED. We are excited to offer one complimentary treatment to anyone who is a candidate and wishes to try the system.” — Dr. Paul Williams D.C.

MAPLE GROVE, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LI-ESWT (Low-Intensity Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy) uses the power generated from acoustic sound waves and radial shockwaves to stimulate blood vessel growth called neovascularization and angiogenesis. This process forms new blood capillaries, increasing much-needed blood flow to the damaged region. LI-ESWT has already been utilized successfully in the management of chronic wounds, peripheral neuropathy, and neovascularization. The results of several studies, including double-blind randomized control trials, confirmed that LI-ESWT generates a significant clinical improvement of erectile function and a significant improvement in penile hemodynamics. Moreover, none of the men in the studies reported treatment-associated pain or any adverse events during or after their session. Researchers followed the study participants for more than 2 years, all reported the immediate benefits received had not diminished.

Board-certified nurse practitioner, Jennifer Dart FNP-C stated, “Low-intensity extracorporeal shock wave therapy is a safe regimen for men with erectile dysfunction and can work to improve ED in some patients. Its main advantage is its ability to potentially restore erectile function in men without additional pharmacotherapy. Blood Flow to the penis is crucial for healthy sexual wellness. Men with poor blood flow have a difficult time attaining and maintaining erections. Coupled with our male enhancement device, the regimen has been shown to provide significant improvement for men everywhere. By increasing vascularity to the penis and thereby blood flow, erections prove to be firmer and longer-lasting thereby improving intimacy for everyone.” Jennifer Dart FNP-C continued, "Research shows that this protocol provides substantial results for Erectile Dysfunction and Peyronie’s disease. The technology is sound, the sessions are short and the results have been significant. I am thrilled to offer this "non-drug" solution."

At Med Cell Regenerate, we take a multi-step approach. Successful, long-term success with ED plan is unique for each individual. First, we determine the underlying causes of the patient’s symptoms, which can be due to both mental and physical variants and can be caused by hormonal imbalance, restricted penile blood flow, or anxious emotional state. Once a cause is determined, we work with our patients to develop a treatment plan that incorporates one or a combination of therapies such as PulseWave Therapy and External Pumps, offering long term sexual health and confidence.

Med Cell Regenerate is in the Maple Grove area and offers best-in-class solutions in Minnesota for male and female sexual wellness and incontinence, orthopedic pain, and overall health and wellness. We provide a comprehensive and all-encompassing plan of care specific to the condition and symptoms of each individual with the goal of maximizing the health of everyone.