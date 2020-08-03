Senator Tartaglione and Congressman Boyle Fight for Nonprofits Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The legislators jointly authored a letter to U.S. House leadership calling for 100% federal reimbursement of unemployment insurance costs that nonprofits incur.

Philadelphia, PA – August 3, 2020 − Pennsylvania State Senator Christine M. Tartaglione (D-Philadelphia), Democratic Chair of the PA Senate Labor & Industry Committee, and Congressman Brendan F. Boyle (PA-02), member of the U.S. House Ways and Means Committee, sent a letter to U.S. House Leadership urging the inclusion of language that supports the nonprofit sector in the next coronavirus relief package.

The letter authored by Congressman Boyle and Senator Tartaglione requests that the next COVID-19 response package includes language providing 100% reimbursement by the federal government of the costs of unemployment benefits they incur.

“From a social services and employment standpoint, the viability of nonprofits is essential to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and to the nation,” Senator Tartaglione said. “These charitable organizations enable millions of Americans to bridge the gap between poverty and dignity, and they bolster the broader economy with critically needed jobs at a time of historic unemployment.”

“From food banks to health clinics, nonprofits in Philadelphia and across the nation have strengthened our communities by providing critical services throughout this pandemic,” said Congressman Boyle. “We must look to support our local partners and make it easier, not harder, for them to survive this challenging time. By providing 100% reimbursement, we will be investing in our local communities and ensuring much needed services do not terminate as we begin to see sharp spikes in the number of new cases.”

In Pennsylvania alone, the nonprofit sector employs 16% of the total workforce, which equates to more than 807,000 individuals. While most nonprofits are hoping to maintain their employees and services, many of these nonprofits are reaching their breaking point as the crisis continues to drain their limited resources. The proposal to grant nonprofits 100% reimbursement for the costs of unemployment benefits has received bipartisan support. A copy of the letter can be viewed here.

