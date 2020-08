ABQQ Updates Progress of the Film “Love Over the World” (AiBianQuanQiu), Tik Tok’s KOL Will Online Promotions 

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AB International Group Corp. (OTCQB: ABQQ), an intellectual property (IP) and movie investment and licensing firm announces update progress of its Chinese film “Love Over the World” (AiBianQuanQiu). The completed film has been approved by review authority, currently waiting on schedule of screening license. ABQQ is enter a partnering with a Tik Tok's KOL Xiaoxiao, he has 15 million fans in top short video apps. Xiaoxiao will do online promotion “Love Over the World” (AiBianQuanQiu) beginning mid of August. ABQQ adjust planning to cooperate with distributors aiming to be screened on cinemas nationwide in November 2020 or later.



About AB International Group Corp.

AB International Group Corp. is an intellectual property (IP) and movie investment and licensing firm, focused on acquisitions and development of various intellectual property. We are engaged to acquisition and distribution of movies. The Company has a Patent License to a video synthesis and release system for mobile communications equipment, in which the technology is the subject of a utility model patent in the People's Republic of China. We had launched a business application through smartphones and official social media accounts based on WeChat platform in February 2019, utilizing Artificial Intelligence, it is a matching platform for performers, advertiser merchants, and owners for more efficient services. It generates revenues through an agency service fee from each matched performance.



For additional information visit www.abqqs.com

