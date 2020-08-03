Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Supreme Court to live-stream oral arguments on August 4, 2020

The North Dakota Supreme Court will livestream video of its oral arguments on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 on its YouTube channel.   Those wishing to listen to live audio of arguments will be able to do so on our website at the usual location.   

