Criminal Investigation Service arrest bogus Police officer

Luanda, ANGOLA, August 3 - The Criminal Investigation Service (SIC) has arrested a citizen in Luanda’s Kilamba Kiaxi municipality for pretending to be an officer of the National Police and intelligence services, says a note from SIC that reached Angop on Monday. ,

The citizen was also found in possession of five badges of the SIC, National Police and the intelligence services, a communication radio, and a black toy gun.

According to the SIC, the citizen said he has never been a military and that the badges were obtained through a citizen in exchange for 50,000 kwanzas payment.

He explained that he used the badges to intimidate people, facilitate movement on the public highway and access places of interest, including police stations.

Early in the weekend, SIC detained two Angolan citizens for the crimes of fraud and criminal association.

These citizens were involved in a scheme of documents reception with promises of integrating the victims in the executive organs of the Ministry of Interior.

,

