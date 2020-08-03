Latest News: Smithsonian, Library of Congress and National Archives Commemorate Suffrage Centennial With #19SuffrageStories

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
The Smithsonian, Library of Congress and the National Archives have launched #19SuffrageStories, a 19-day social media campaign that will share stories about the long fight for women’s voting rights in the U.S.

Every weekday from Aug. 3­ to Aug. 26, the three institutions will share one of 19 stories related to women’s suffrage, counting down to Women’s Equality Day Aug. 26. The institutions have also released a set of social media stickers and GIFs to encourage the public to join the conversation.

The public is invited to follow the countdown on social media and on the web:

  • Using the hashtag #19SuffrageStories
  • Following the Smithsonian on @Smithsonian Instagram and Twitter
  • Following the Library of Congress @LibraryCongress on Instagram and Twitter
  • Following the National Archives @USNatArchives on Instagram and Twitter
  • Visiting Womenshistory.si.edu

