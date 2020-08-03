Vertical Farming System/Module Market 2020, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2025
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, August 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary
This report focuses on the global Vertical Farming System/Module status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Vertical Farming System/Module development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Metropolis Farms
Nihon Advanced Agri CO.
UPGROWN FARMING CO.
VertiCrop
Urban Crop Solutions
TruLeaf
Vertical Farm Systems
+Farm
CityCrop
Modular Farm Co.
10 Mile Farms
V-Farm
HOVE International
Green Living Technologies
Smart Grow System
Green Hive
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Aeroponics
Hydroponics
Aquaponics
Market segment by Application, split into
Indoor
Outdoor
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Vertical Farming System/Module Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Vertical Farming System/Module Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Aeroponics
1.4.3 Hydroponics
1.4.4 Aquaponics
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Vertical Farming System/Module Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 Indoor
1.5.3 Outdoor
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends by Regions
2.1 Vertical Farming System/Module Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Vertical Farming System/Module Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Vertical Farming System/Module Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Vertical Farming System/Module Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Vertical Farming System/Module Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)
2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.3.5 Vertical Farming System/Module Market Growth Strategy
2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Vertical Farming System/Module Players (Opinion Leaders)
….
13 Key Players Profiles
13.1 Metropolis Farms
13.1.1 Metropolis Farms Company Details
13.1.2 Metropolis Farms Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.1.3 Metropolis Farms Vertical Farming System/Module Introduction
13.1.4 Metropolis Farms Revenue in Vertical Farming System/Module Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 Metropolis Farms Recent Development
13.2 Nihon Advanced Agri CO.
13.2.1 Nihon Advanced Agri CO. Company Details
13.2.2 Nihon Advanced Agri CO. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.2.3 Nihon Advanced Agri CO. Vertical Farming System/Module Introduction
13.2.4 Nihon Advanced Agri CO. Revenue in Vertical Farming System/Module Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 Nihon Advanced Agri CO. Recent Development
13.3 UPGROWN FARMING CO.
13.3.1 UPGROWN FARMING CO. Company Details
13.3.2 UPGROWN FARMING CO. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.3.3 UPGROWN FARMING CO. Vertical Farming System/Module Introduction
13.3.4 UPGROWN FARMING CO. Revenue in Vertical Farming System/Module Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 UPGROWN FARMING CO. Recent Development
13.4 VertiCrop
13.4.1 VertiCrop Company Details
13.4.2 VertiCrop Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.4.3 VertiCrop Vertical Farming System/Module Introduction
13.4.4 VertiCrop Revenue in Vertical Farming System/Module Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 VertiCrop Recent Development
13.5 Urban Crop Solutions
13.5.1 Urban Crop Solutions Company Details
13.5.2 Urban Crop Solutions Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.5.3 Urban Crop Solutions Vertical Farming System/Module Introduction
13.5.4 Urban Crop Solutions Revenue in Vertical Farming System/Module Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 Urban Crop Solutions Recent Development
13.6 TruLeaf
13.6.1 TruLeaf Company Details
13.6.2 TruLeaf Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.6.3 TruLeaf Vertical Farming System/Module Introduction
13.6.4 TruLeaf Revenue in Vertical Farming System/Module Business (2015-2020)
13.6.5 TruLeaf Recent Development
13.7 Vertical Farm Systems
13.7.1 Vertical Farm Systems Company Details
13.7.2 Vertical Farm Systems Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.7.3 Vertical Farm Systems Vertical Farming System/Module Introduction
13.7.4 Vertical Farm Systems Revenue in Vertical Farming System/Module Business (2015-2020)
13.7.5 Vertical Farm Systems Recent Development
13.8 +Farm
13.8.1 +Farm Company Details
13.8.2 +Farm Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.8.3 +Farm Vertical Farming System/Module Introduction
13.8.4 +Farm Revenue in Vertical Farming System/Module Business (2015-2020)
13.8.5 +Farm Recent Development
13.9 CityCrop
13.9.1 CityCrop Company Details
13.9.2 CityCrop Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.9.3 CityCrop Vertical Farming System/Module Introduction
13.9.4 CityCrop Revenue in Vertical Farming System/Module Business (2015-2020)
13.9.5 CityCrop Recent Development
13.10 Modular Farm Co.
13.10.1 Modular Farm Co. Company Details
13.10.2 Modular Farm Co. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.10.3 Modular Farm Co. Vertical Farming System/Module Introduction
13.10.4 Modular Farm Co. Revenue in Vertical Farming System/Module Business (2015-2020)
13.10.5 Modular Farm Co. Recent Development
13.11 10 Mile Farms
13.12 V-Farm
13.13 HOVE International
13.14 Green Living Technologies
13.15 Smart Grow System
13.16 Green Hive
Continued….
