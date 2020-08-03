Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 562 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 177,852 in the last 365 days.

Due Sept. 3: State CDBG-Coronavirus Grants for Rural County and City Governments

The population-based approach distributes funds equitably across the state and targets low- and moderate-income populations. The maximum CDBG-CV1 grant amount depends on whether a consortium is established or not. The CDBG-CV1 consortium approach supports local/regional services and assistance programs, builds on local grant administration capacity, allows flexibility to respond to state and local COVID-19 priorities. Potential county consortium totals and specific jurisdiction allotments are in the applicable CDBG-CV1 Fund Distribution listTo receive maximum funds through a CDBG-CV1 consortium, review the CDBG-CV1 Consortium Guide (PDF) and use this CDBG-CV1 Funding Request Worksheet (Excel). 

The grant options are summarized below. Given the need to expedite CDBG-CV funds, Commerce has combined the CDBG-CV1 allotments by county (each city allotment added with the county‘s allotment) in this list, and will accept this county-wide consortium grant request from the county, unless the participating cities in that county or the county request otherwise. 

CDBG-CV1 Grant Option

Grantee Recipient

Consortium

Service Area

Entity providing assistance to service area residents, or managing project

Total CDBG-CV1 Award

A

City

No

Single city

City grantee or a subrecipient serving city area

Up to $13 per city LMI population*

B

County

No

Single county

County grantee or a subrecipient serving county area

County population formula amount**

C

County or city

Yes

2 or more counties and cities

County or City grantee, or a subrecipient serving the combined areas

Combined county population formula amounts**, PLUS $13 per city LMI population*, PLUS $1,000 for each consortium city or county (not including grant recipient)

* City amount = $13 per LMI population based on HUD LMI percentage or CDBG approved income survey ** County amount = $3 million distributed based on population (including nonentitlement cities), with a minimum of $8,000 for counties under 5,000 population.

You just read:

Due Sept. 3: State CDBG-Coronavirus Grants for Rural County and City Governments

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.