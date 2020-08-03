Due Sept. 3: State CDBG-Coronavirus Grants for Rural County and City Governments

The population-based approach distributes funds equitably across the state and targets low- and moderate-income populations. The maximum CDBG-CV1 grant amount depends on whether a consortium is established or not. The CDBG-CV1 consortium approach supports local/regional services and assistance programs, builds on local grant administration capacity, allows flexibility to respond to state and local COVID-19 priorities. Potential county consortium totals and specific jurisdiction allotments are in the applicable CDBG-CV1 Fund Distribution list. To receive maximum funds through a CDBG-CV1 consortium, review the CDBG-CV1 Consortium Guide (PDF) and use this CDBG-CV1 Funding Request Worksheet (Excel).

The grant options are summarized below. Given the need to expedite CDBG-CV funds, Commerce has combined the CDBG-CV1 allotments by county (each city allotment added with the county‘s allotment) in this list, and will accept this county-wide consortium grant request from the county, unless the participating cities in that county or the county request otherwise.

CDBG-CV1 Grant Option Grantee Recipient Consortium Service Area Entity providing assistance to service area residents, or managing project Total CDBG-CV1 Award A City No Single city City grantee or a subrecipient serving city area Up to $13 per city LMI population* B County No Single county County grantee or a subrecipient serving county area County population formula amount** C County or city Yes 2 or more counties and cities County or City grantee, or a subrecipient serving the combined areas Combined county population formula amounts**, PLUS $13 per city LMI population*, PLUS $1,000 for each consortium city or county (not including grant recipient)

* City amount = $13 per LMI population based on HUD LMI percentage or CDBG approved income survey ** County amount = $3 million distributed based on population (including nonentitlement cities), with a minimum of $8,000 for counties under 5,000 population.