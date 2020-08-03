InvisibleShield Debuts Glass Screen Protection for the Google Pixel 4a Phone

Infused Anti-Bacterial Technology Makes Glass Elite VisionGuard+ and Glass Elite+ the Ultimate Solutions for Protection and Digital Wellness

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InvisibleShield® , a ZAGG Brands (NASDAQ:ZAGG) company and the leading global innovator in screen protection, today announced Glass Elite VisionGuard®+ , Glass Elite+ , and Glass+ for the new Google Pixel™ 4a phone. Each InvisibleShield solution provides users with best-in-class protection, allowing them to do more with their phones, free from the fear of a scratched, cracked, shattered, or dirty screen. InvisibleShield's latest solutions bear the "made for Google" badge, indicating they have been designed by InvisibleShield for use with the Google Pixel 4a and have been certified to meet Google's compatibility standards.



“InvisibleShield is dedicated to providing mobile device users with products that not only protect their device, but also promote digital wellness when using their device,” said Brad Bell, senior vice president, global marketing for ZAGG Brands. “Through our partnership with Kastus, our premium products for the Pixel 4a are infused with anti-bacterial technology to protect against the most common surface bacteria known to accumulate on our device screens. All three screen protectors preserve the glass-like feel of the newly launched Pixel 4a device screen while protecting it from the dangers of everyday use.”

Glass Elite VisionGuard+ and Glass Elite+ include the following industry-leading features:

Anti-Bacterial Technology – The Kastus ® patented process enables InvisibleShield to infuse innovative anti-bacterial technology into the glass during the manufacturing process. Scientifically proven to block up to 99.99% of the most common surface bacteria 1 , the anti-bacterial technology is designed and tested to last the life of the screen protector 2 .



The patented process enables InvisibleShield to infuse innovative anti-bacterial technology into the glass during the manufacturing process. Scientifically proven to block up to 99.99% of the most common surface bacteria , the anti-bacterial technology is designed and tested to last the life of the screen protector . Impact & Scratch Protection – Glass Elite VisionGuard+ and Glass Elite+ are InvisibleShield’s strongest screen protectors to date and are approximately 4x stronger than traditional glass 3 . The aluminosilicate glass used in Glass Elite undergoes an ion exchange tempering process which increases the surface tension of the glass making it stronger and more scratch resistant. Glass Elite is our strongest glass screen protection ever.



Glass Elite VisionGuard+ and Glass Elite+ are InvisibleShield’s strongest screen protectors to date and are approximately 4x stronger than traditional glass . The aluminosilicate glass used in Glass Elite undergoes an ion exchange tempering process which increases the surface tension of the glass making it stronger and more scratch resistant. Glass Elite is our strongest glass screen protection ever. ClearPrint™ technology – This oleophilic treatment, exclusive to InvisibleShield, breaks up fingerprint oil, allowing light to pass through, making fingerprints virtually invisible to the eye4.

Glass Elite VisionGuard+ ($49.99 SRP)

The premier screen protector for the Pixel 4a, Glass Elite VisionGuard+ not only protects against impacts, fingerprints, and the most common surface bacteria, but also reduces exposure to harmful high-energy visible (HEV) blue light which can contribute to digital eye strain. An integrated Eyesafe® technology layer filters harmful HEV blue light to promote better eye health without distorting the colors of the device screen.

Glass Elite+ ($39.99 SRP)

The next step in the evolution of glass screen protection, Glass Elite+ integrates ion exchange technology to increase the surface compression of the glass, making it extremely resistant to scratches, chips, cracks, and impact forces. The silky, smooth finish makes it feel as good as the device display.

Glass+ ($24.99 SRP)

As an entry point solution into InvisibleShield’s glass lineup, Glass+ features a proprietary Ion Matrix™ technology that strengthens at the molecular level, making Glass+ strong enough to withstand the rigors of daily use. The surface finishing process removes glass imperfections to increase durability and deliver remarkable touch sensitivity and image clarity.

Availability:

InvisibleShield Glass Elite VisionGuard+, Glass Elite+, and Glass+ for Google Pixel 4a are available on InvisibleShield.com and at Verizon and Best Buy stores nationwide.

InvisibleShield backs its screen protectors with an industry-leading limited lifetime warranty and will replace the product if it ever gets worn or damaged for the life of the device5. With more than 215 million screen protectors sold worldwide, InvisibleShield is the No. 1 selling brand for smartphone screen protection in the U.S.6 and has set the industry standard for screen protection.

1Guangdong Detection Center of Microbiology, May 26, 2020. Anti-bacterial technology is applied to the screen protector; it does not directly protect the user from any exposure to bacteria or provide additional health benefits.

2Based on ZAGG Brands internal testing.

3Test conducted by third party independent lab; tested up to 4x stronger than traditional glass screen protectors.

4ClearPrint™ technology is licensed from NBD Nanotechnologies, Inc.

5Shipping and handling fees apply. Visit zagg.com/warranty-policies for warranty terms and conditions.

6Source: The NPD Group, Inc., U.S. Retail Tracking Service, Cell Phone Screen Protection, Based on Dollars and Units, Jan. 2017 – Feb. 2020.

InvisibleShield, the InvisibleShield logo, VisionGuard, ClearPrint, and Ion Matrix are trademarks of ZAGG Inc. Kastus is a trademark of Kastus Technologies Ltd. Eyesafe is a trademark of Eyesafe LLC. Google Pixel is a trademark of Google. Other trademarks are those of their respective owners.

About InvisibleShield

InvisibleShield is the No. 1 selling industry standard and category creator for screen protection with more than 215 million screen protectors sold worldwide. Committed to empowering consumers to fearlessly enjoy their devices, InvisibleShield provides premium, lifetime protection against scratched, cracked and shattered screens through its military-grade solutions. InvisibleShield is based in Utah and has operations in the United States, Ireland, and China. InvisibleShield products are available worldwide and can be found at leading retailers including Best Buy®, Verizon®, AT&T®, T-Mobile®, Sprint®, Walmart®, Target®, and Amazon.com ®. Visit InvisibleShield.com and follow us on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

About ZAGG Brands

ZAGG Brands (NASDAQ:ZAGG) is a global leader in accessories and technologies that empower mobile lifestyles. The Company has an award-winning product portfolio that includes screen protection, power management solutions, mobile keyboards, personal audio, and cell phone cases sold under the InvisibleShield®, mophie®, ZAGG®, IFROGZ®, Gear4®, and HALO® brands. ZAGG Brands has operations in the United States, Ireland, the U.K., and China. For more information, please visit the company’s website at ZAGG.com.

