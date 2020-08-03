Water Now, Inc. Announces Sale of Substantially All of Its Assets for $30.0 Million

/EIN News/ -- Fort Worth, TX, Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE --Water Now, Inc. (OTC QB: WTNW) today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to sell substantially all of its assets to RigMax H20, LLC for a total purchase price of $30.0 million in cash, subject to certain adjustments and credits.



The transaction is targeted to close, subject to confirmatory due diligence and receipt of shareholder and other mandated regulatory approvals, on or before October 31, 2020.

About Water Now, Inc.

Water Now, Inc., headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is engaged in the business of providing water purification solutions. For additional information about Water Now, Inc., please visit its website at http://www.waternowinc.com .

CONTACT

David King, Chief Executive Officer

Water Now, Inc.

(817) 900-9184

