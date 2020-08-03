The Advanced Cyber Security Center Elects Two New Members to Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- New additions bring notable senior experience from Liberty Mutual and MIT Lincoln Laboratory



BOSTON, Mass., Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Advanced Cyber Security Center (ACSC), the New England region, non-profit leader committed to advancing collaborative defense for its members, announced today that Katie Jenkins, SVP and Chief Information Security Officer, Liberty Mutual, and Dr. Marc Zissman, Associate Head of the Cyber Security and Information Sciences Division at MIT Lincoln Laboratory have been elected to its Board of Directors. Championed by its member CISOs, the ACSC has made incident planning and response and the use of simulations to build capacity and stress test organizations a central focus of its mission, and these board members will help fulfill that mission.

“We are pleased to welcome Katie and Marc as esteemed business leaders to the ACSC Board to help us grow and achieve our goals,” said William Guenther, ACSC Executive Chairman. “Each of them brings unique perspectives and decades of experience to our Board and we look forward to their contributions to the ACSC as we execute on our vision of collaborative defense through a strong public-private partnership.”

ACSC members represent some of the most cyber mature organizations in Massachusetts across sectors including State Street, Dell Technologies, Harvard Pilgrim Health Care and the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, institutions of higher education like the University of Massachusetts and Harvard University, and research organizations like MIT Lincoln Laboratory and MITRE. The Commonwealth of Massachusetts is the primary, and founding, public sector member.



Biographies



Katie Jenkins, Senior Vice President and CISO, Liberty Mutual Insurance

Katie Jenkins is currently responsible for Liberty Mutual’s global cybersecurity program, ensuring protection of company data, defense of the brand and minimizing business impact of cyberattacks. She leads enterprise cybersecurity policy, strategy and programs including cyber risk management, security-enabled cloud technology and employee awareness initiatives. She is a champion for WiT (Women in Technology) at Liberty Mutual. Prior to her appointment as CISO, she was VP and Senior Director, leading cloud and security enablement programs for the company’s commercial insurance division. Before Liberty Mutual, Katie held positions at AT&T Consulting Solutions, VeriSign, Guardent and PwC. Katie is a graduate of Boston College with a BA in Mathematics. In 2018, she received her master’s degree in Cybersecurity from Brown University. She also holds the Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA) and Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) designations.

Dr. Marc Zissman, Associate Head of the Cyber Security and Information Sciences Division, MIT Lincoln Laboratory

Dr. Zissman joined the Laboratory in 1983, and his early research focused on digital speech processing, including parallel computing for speech coding and recognition, co-channel talker interference suppression, language and dialect identification, and cochlear-implant processing for the profoundly deaf. He worked for one year in the Department of Defense and expanded his research interests to include cyber security technology. He served in a series of Laboratory leadership roles, including Associate Leader of the Human Language Technology Group, Leader of the Wideband Tactical Networking Group, and Assistant Head of the Communication Systems and Cyber Security Division. In addition to working at Lincoln Laboratory, Marc served for four years as a U.S. technical specialist to the NATO IST-011/TG-001 task group, which studies military applications of speech technology for NATO. He was elected to and served for four years on the Speech Processing Technical Committee of the IEEE Signal Processing Society. He also served for four years on the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) Information Science and Technology Study Group. He was part of the U.S. Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM) and Joint Task Force-HAITI team that responded to the January 2010 earthquake in Haiti. Since 2011, Marc has been serving as a member of the Army Science Board, for whom he has led studies for senior Army leadership on the future of telemetry and the battlefield uses of artificial intelligence. He also serves as a member of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts’s state Task Force on Artificial Intelligence. He holds an SB degree in computer science and BS, MS, and PhD degrees in electrical engineering, all from MIT.

The full list of Board Members can be found on the ACSC website .

About the ACSC

The Advanced Cyber Security Center is a unique cybersecurity trusted network organization, focused on the New England region, led by member Chief Information Security Officers. Covered by robust participation and non-disclosure agreements, the ACSC is committed to strengthening member cybersecurity defenses and preparing the region's response to large scale cyber threats. By bringing together the private and public sectors through joint simulations, exercises, and effective practice benchmarking research, the ACSC is uniquely positioned to ensure our members and the region are national leaders in "Collaborative Defense."

The ACSC was established in 2012, as a 501(c)3 organization and was the model for Information Sharing and Analysis Organizations (ISAOs) when Presidential Executive Order 13691 was implemented in 2015. Currently the ACSC has 27 members representing the financial services, healthcare, technology, and industrial industries, along with leading universities, the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.