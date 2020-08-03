Conifer Holdings Schedules Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call/Webcast for Thursday, August 13, 2020

/EIN News/ -- BIRMINGHAM, Mich., Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conifer Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:CNFR) will hold a conference call/webcast on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The Company expects to release its second quarter financial results on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 after the close of the market.



Investors, analysts, employees and the general public are invited to listen to the conference call via:

Webcast: On the Event Calendar at IR.CNFRH.com Conference Call: 844-868-8843 (domestic) or 412-317-6589 (international)

The webcast will be archived on the Conifer Holdings website at IR.CNFRH.com.



Individuals who listen to the call should refer to Conifer Holdings’ audited consolidated financial statements and related notes included in its annual form 10-K, filed on March 12, 2020 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

About Conifer Holdings

Conifer Holdings, Inc. is a specialty market property and casualty insurance holding company based in Michigan. Across all 50 states, Conifer offers tailored niche insurance coverage for both commercial and personal lines insureds. The Company is traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol CNFR, and additional information is available on the Company's website at IR.CNFRH.com.