GOLFTEC Celebrates 25-Years with Savings up to 20% Off Golf Lessons and Club Fittings

Bridging the gap between golfers, golf lessons and technology for 25 years

/EIN News/ -- Denver, Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Denver, CO) GOLFTEC, the world leader in golf improvement and club fitting, celebrates its 25th anniversary with savings of up to 20% off golf lessons and club fittings for a limited time.

For 25 Years, GOLFTEC’s driving obsession to help people play better golf has been instrumental in shaping the future of golf by bridging the gap between golfers, golf lessons and technology to become the undisputed leader in golf instruction across the world.

“Our mission at GOLFTEC is to help people play better golf,” said Joe Assell, CEO and Co-Founder of GOLFTEC. “We do that by focusing on data-driven instruction, on facts and not opinions. It’s what has propelled our business forward from our humble beginnings when I was the only employee working in the basement of Cherry Hills Country Club, to today where we have over 700 coaches teaching in 6 countries and more than 200 Training Centers. It remains the core of who we are and why our students succeed.”

A top employer of PGA Professionals, the company’s 700-plus coaches reached another milestone in 2020, teaching over ten million lessons with students dropping an average of seven strokes from their scorecards – an unprecedented impact on the game. This combination of major milestones drew accolades across the golf industry.

“We’re doing a lot to celebrate our 25th Anniversary Event,” added Assell. “Both with our Coaches, who are the key to our entire business and the success we’ve enjoyed, and with our Students, who are so dedicated, loyal and driven to get better. But with the surge in golf happening right now, it felt right to offer up to 20% off to everyone for a limited time to encourage golfers of every skill level to come in for a Swing Evaluation or a Club Fitting, see what GOLFTEC is all about and how we can help them play better golf, too.”

GOLFTEC's 25th Anniversary Event runs through August 31st. To learn more about GOLFTEC and to find a Training Center in your area, visit https://www.golftec.com. For more information about GOLFTEC’s 25-year journey, visit https://www.golftec.com/25years.

(About GOLFTEC)

Since 1995, GOLFTEC has become the world’s largest provider of golf lessons and premium club fittings, operating more than 200 corporately-owned and franchised Training Centers in all major U.S. cities, Canada, China, Japan, Hong Kong and Singapore. Its highly-trained coaches leverage leading-edge technology for a completely fact-based approach to instruction, practice and club fitting. GOLFTEC’s leadership position in golf improvement is augmented by its SwingTRU Motion Study – the largest ever conducted on golf swing mechanics.

