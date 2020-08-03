Georgia Oncology and Hematology Consultants Opens in Brunswick, Georgia and Joins the American Oncology Network, LLC

/EIN News/ -- Fort Myers, Fla., Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Oncology Network, LLC (AON) is pleased to announce the opening of Georgia Oncology and Hematology Consultants. The community-based practice joined AON, effective Aug. 1, 2020. AON is an alliance of physicians and veteran healthcare leaders uniting to ensure the long-term success of community oncology.

Georgia Oncology and Hematology Consultants (GOHC) is providing care at its new clinic located at 1111 Glynco Parkway, Suite 35 in Brunswick. The GOHC team includes Medical Oncologist/Hematologist Antonio Moran, Jr., MD, FACP and a physician assistant who provide a comprehensive range of treatments for patients diagnosed with cancer and blood disorders. Dr. Moran has been in the Brunswick community for close to 30 years practicing in medical oncology/hematology. Through this partnership, GOHC will provide services to patients including infusion therapy, centralized laboratory and pathology, home delivery of oral cancer medications and 24/7 care management support.

AON CEO Brad Prechtl, MBA stated, “Dr. Moran is a highly respected physician recognized for delivering exemplary, patient-centric care. We are delighted to welcome Dr. Moran and his team to AON.”

“Dr. Moran has an extensive history of providing cancer treatment of the highest quality that is based on research and focused on the whole person, which is truly inspiring,” said AON President & COO Todd Schonherz.

AON Board Member & Chairman Dr. Stephen Orman added, “Dr. Moran believes in a comprehensive approach to his patients’ medical care, which exemplifies his commitment to providing the residents of Brunswick convenient access to state-of-the-art cancer care and treatments.”

“Working with AON, we look forward to offering our patients personalized care of the highest quality including access to clinical trials and ongoing collaboration with academic centers of excellence to provide advanced services right here in Brunswick,” said Medical Oncologist Dr. Antonio Moran, Jr.

With a mission to ensure that everyone has access to exceptional cancer care, AON was founded by well-respected leaders in the oncology community with decades of experience helping oncology practices to thrive by providing proven solutions.

###

About American Oncology Network, LLC: (AONcology.com)

American Oncology Network, LLC (AON) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success of community oncology. Launched in 2018, the rapidly expanding AON network represents 85 physicians and 52 nurse practitioners and physician assistants practicing across 14 states. The executive management team of AON encompasses more than three decades of oncology practice management experience, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most – providing the highest quality care for patients.

The organization provides unique and comprehensive protocols for managing administrative procedures and enhancing ancillary services for its affiliates. AON is able to aggregate volume and attain economies of scale, as it guides its member physicians and practices through the transition to value-based reimbursement models that improve the patient experience and help to reduce the per-capita cost of cancer care.

AON also provides a unique model of physician led, community-based oncology management. With services such as a centralized specialty pharmacy, diagnostics, pathology, fully integrated electronic medical records, a care management team and a variety of financial assistance programs, an alliance with AON ensures that patients’ experiences will be at the very pinnacle of cancer care today.

About Georgia Oncology and Hematology Consultants

Georgia Oncology and Hematology Consultants (GOHC) is located on the southeast coast of Georgia, offering convenient access to quality cancer and hematology care for patients in Brunswick, Georgia. A community-based practice, GOHC provides medical oncology/hematology services and infusion therapy including immunotherapy for treating cancer and other diseases.

Attachment

Caroline Hewitt American Oncology Network, LLC (239) 789.2341 Caroline.Hewitt@AONcology.com