Tom Squires is PennDOT Employee of the Month

Montoursville, PA – Thomas (Tom) Squires is the PennDOT Distrcit 3’s Employee of the Month for August 2020.                                                                                                   Tom is currently a Traffic Control Specialist in the Safety Section of the Traffic Unit. In this position, his duties include performing traffic studies, crash analysis for projects and deploying the district’s speed display trailer.   Following a vacancy, Tom volunteered to take over the duties of Assistant Traffic Engineer.  With Tom’s experience in the unit, he was able to assume the duties and keep the unit on task.

In addition to learning new tasks, Tom also had to cope with the transition to teleworking due to COVID-19 and the challenges that presented. He was diligent in ensuring the unit’s health, welfare and tasks remained in a positive direction during these challenging times. Tom did a superb job taking over those responsibilities.

He is knowledgeable, approachable and known for his sense of humor.

Tom began his career with PennDOT in 2008 working out of District 5 in the Allentown area. He transferred to District 3 in Montoursville in 2013.

Tom lives in Girardville with his wife Candice and their 4-year-old son Tate. Outside of work hours, he enjoys camping, hunting and fishing.

Congratulations to Tom Squires, the PennDOT District 3 Employee of the Month for August 2020!

MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Smith, 570-368-4344 or kiasmit@pa.gov ###

