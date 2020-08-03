Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 535 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 177,821 in the last 365 days.

State Police Make Arrest In Connection With A Reported Assault In Prince George’s Co.

Maryland State Police News Release

(FORESTVILLE, MD) – Investigators from the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division have arrested a man in connection with a reported assault in Prince George’s County.

The accused is identified as Brian Newcomer, 36. Newcomer is charged with attempted second degree rape, three counts of second degree assault and false imprisonment. Newcomer was arrested yesterday evening at 6:15 p.m. without incident. Police transported him to the Prince George’s County Commissioners Office in Upper Marlboro, where he is currently being held without bond.

The incident was reported to police on July 31st by the victim. The victim told police the incident occurred at her residence during the evening of July 30th in Prince George’s County.

During the investigation, it was determined that Newcomer is a police officer with the Prince George’s County Police Department. His commanders were immediately notified by Maryland State Police investigators. State police investigators have briefed the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office and consulted with them regarding charges.

The investigation continues…

###

 

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov, 410-653-4236

You just read:

State Police Make Arrest In Connection With A Reported Assault In Prince George’s Co.

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.