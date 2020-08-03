State Police Make Arrest In Connection With A Reported Assault In Prince George’s Co.

August 3, 2020

(FORESTVILLE, MD) – Investigators from the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division have arrested a man in connection with a reported assault in Prince George’s County.

The accused is identified as Brian Newcomer, 36. Newcomer is charged with attempted second degree rape, three counts of second degree assault and false imprisonment. Newcomer was arrested yesterday evening at 6:15 p.m. without incident. Police transported him to the Prince George’s County Commissioners Office in Upper Marlboro, where he is currently being held without bond.

The incident was reported to police on July 31st by the victim. The victim told police the incident occurred at her residence during the evening of July 30th in Prince George’s County.

During the investigation, it was determined that Newcomer is a police officer with the Prince George’s County Police Department. His commanders were immediately notified by Maryland State Police investigators. State police investigators have briefed the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office and consulted with them regarding charges.

The investigation continues…

