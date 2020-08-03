MDC reopens Gorman Discovery Center in Kansas City

Kansas City, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has reopened the building at the Anita B. Gorman Discovery Center in Kansas City. The building has been closed to the public as a precaution against COVID-19. It is now open again, but with special precautions for staff and visitors.

Currently, county and city ordinances require people in public places to wear masks, so they will be required in the building while those ordinances are in place. Social distancing will be encouraged. The building has a reduced visitor capacity during the COVID-19 pandemic. Restrooms will be available, but water fountains will be closed. Visitors will need to bring their own drinking water and hand sanitizer.

Outdoors, the Discovery Center has a lovely native plant garden with short trail loops. Visitors are encouraged to practice social distancing while using the trails.

All nature programs are currently slated to be held outdoors with social distancing and health safety in mind. Pre-registration is required. Most programs have limits on the number of participants and recommended age ranges.

A list of events and programs offered, and links for registration and detailed information, can be viewed by visiting https://mdc.mo.gov/regions/kansas-city.

MDC’s Gorman Discovery People connects people with nature in the heart of Kansas City. To learn more, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/Z4b.