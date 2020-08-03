Everest Group Positions Infinite as a Major Contender in PEAK Matrix® Assessment for Healthcare Provider Digital Services

Infinite Only Company to Receive 100% Score for Value Delivered

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, Maryland, Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinite Computer Solutions announced today that the company was ranked as a Major Contender in the Healthcare Provider Digital Services category by Everest Group. The consulting and research firm recently published its Healthcare Provider Digital Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2020, which assesses and maps global IT services providers according to their market impact, vision, and capability in the healthcare value chain. In the report, Infinite was the only company among 11 in the Major Contenders category and 22 companies overall to achieve a 100 percent score in the Value Delivered assessment.

Everest Group cited the key strengths of Infinite as its ability to offer strong IP solutions and platforms, a digital-native nature, and deep domain knowledge of the healthcare industry. As a result, the company has gained market strength as it competes and wins complex deals against larger service providers. Infinite was also recognized for its nimble client management and client involvement by the company’s leadership.

“Healthcare providers are finding it hard to navigate the pandemic given their significant technical debt and dated legacy systems. They are balancing their cost reduction initiatives with investments in digital transformation to manage finances and prepare for operations post-pandemic,” according to Practice Director, Chunky Satija at the Everest Group. “While the immediate focus has shifted to virtual care, they are also investing in improving patient and clinician experience. Infinite has won the praise of its highly satisfied customer base by excelling in delivering healthcare provider digital services built through their IP-led approach, a notable feat that has established them as a Major Contender on Everest Group’s Provider Digital Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2020.”

“This recognition acknowledges and validates our long-standing core vision and market differentiation in exceeding customer expectations in the value we deliver through our 10,000 dedicated, highly passionate and hard-working employees worldwide,” said Sanjay Govil, founder and chairman of Infinite.

The Everest Group PEAK Matrix assessment provides insights into the adoption of digital technologies across the healthcare provider landscape. For the 2020 report, Everest Group analyzed the capabilities of 22 IT service providers specific to the healthcare provider sector globally. These companies are mapped on the Everest Group PEAK Matrix®, which is a composite index of a range of distinct metrics related to a provider’s capability and market impact. Everest Group’s scope of assessment of companies in the healthcare provider value chain includes: Patient Engagement; Care/Case Management; Diagnostics Treatment, and Monitoring; and Financials and Network Management.

About Infinite Computer Solutions

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Rockville, Md, Infinite Computer Solutions is a global digital technology solutions and services provider with more than 10,000 employees globally and almost half in the United States. The company provides proprietary frameworks, platforms, accelerators, and domain experts to deliver technology solutions and product engineering services for healthcare, banking and finance, telecommunications and technology, media and publishing, public sector/government, and consumer service industries. For more information, please visit www.infinite.com.

###

Attachments

Michael E. Donner Infinite Computer Solutions press@infinite.com