Wawa Soars to New Heights with Kids Meals Landing in All Stores this August

/EIN News/ -- WAWA, Pa., Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wawa, Inc. today announced the addition of Kids Meals at all 900 Wawa stores in Mid-Atlantic and Florida, with the purpose of providing convenience, value and accessibility for customers who are seeking a variety of food options for children. Wawa aims to offer mobile ordering and delivery service of Kids Meals in the near future.



As an extension of Wawa’s unique customization abilities, Kids Meals offer a choice of entrée including Junior® hoagies with turkey, ham, roast beef or cheese, small mac & cheese, cheese quesadilla, chicken strips, small meatballs, small chicken noodle soup, accompanied by one side of apple slices, yogurt,* mozzarella string cheese, 1 oz chips, or chocolate chip cookie and a choice of beverage including water, milk or chocolate milk.* Depending on selections, Kids Meals are competitively priced at $3.99, $4.99 and $5.99. *Yogurt is not available in FL stores and milk does not become available until 8/5 in Mid-Atlantic Stores and 8/10 in FL Stores. ­­

“We’re excited to add Kids Meals to our menu as it now, more than ever, allows Wawa to become a lunch and dinner destination for the entire family,” said Mike Sherlock, Chief Product Marketing Officer, Wawa. “Parents or guardians can select their preferred menu items and order Kids Meals for children, all while preserving the experience of eating together as one family.”

About Wally Goose

Our Goose with a Heart of Gold

Wally is a symbol for Wawa’s commitment to the community and can often be seen volunteering at charity events, greeting customers at new store openings and brightening days of local friends and neighbors with his cheerfulness! He even has his very own masks to ensure safety while he’s out and about!

About Adventures of Goose Trading Cards

Enclosed in each Kids Meal is a trading card pack of 3 cards including Wally Goose’s bio and two surprise cards of Wally sharing favorite activities that children can also enjoy, including: jumping rope, playing sports, coloring, fort-building, cooking, scavenger hunting, acting, experimenting, bike riding, dancing, reading, imagining, chalking and pretend playing. Special-edition hologram cards are also mixed into packs featuring facts about flying and space travel. Designed to spark new interests and entertain children, cards will be rotated throughout the year with the opportunity for kids to collect all 18 cards!

About Wawa, Inc.

Wawa, Inc., a privately held company, began in 1803 as an iron foundry in New Jersey. Toward the end of the 19th Century, owner George Wood took an interest in dairy farming and the family began a small processing plant in Wawa, PA in 1902. The milk business was a huge success, due to its quality, cleanliness and “certified” process. As home delivery of milk declined in the early 1960s, Grahame Wood, George’s grandson, opened the first Wawa Food Market in 1964 as an outlet for dairy products. Today, Wawa is your all day, every day stop for freshly prepared foods, beverages, coffee, fuel services and surcharge-free ATMs. Wawa stores are located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C. The stores offer a large fresh foodservice selection, including Wawa brands such as custom prepared hoagies, freshly-brewed coffee, hot breakfast sandwiches, specialty beverages and an assortment of soups, sides and snacks.

