House of Sillage Releases Limited Edition Wonder Woman 1984 Collection in Partnership with Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc., Featuring Exclusive Fragrance & Bow Lipstick Case Set

/EIN News/ -- NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- House of Sillage, a global powerhouse in luxury haute parfumerie and cosmétique, is excited to announce the release of the Wonder Woman 1984 Collection, featuring a fragrance and Bow Lipstick Case, in partnership with Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. The niche luxury beauty brand, created by Founder and CEO Nicole Mather, is unparalleled in the industry due to its luxuriously designed packaging and highest quality ingredients, and remains on the cutting edge by carving out innovative benchmarks of the most extravagant fragrances and cosmetics in the world. The realm of luxury beauty meets the sensational world of entertainment in this exclusive limited edition Wonder Woman 1984 Fragrance and world-famous Bow Lipstick Case.



The deluxe duo is inspired by Wonder Woman 1984, an upcoming epic superhero film distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures. Directed by Patty Jenkins and based on the iconic DC Comics character Wonder Woman originally created by William Moulton Marston – the movie chronicles Wonder Woman’s quest to defeat her foes, capturing her charismatic courage, brazen boldness and admirable resilience to stay true to herself and discover her authentic destiny.

House of Sillage Founder and CEO Nicole Mather was inspired by this story, particularly by its stirring, unifying and empowering message of finding one’s truth and passionately pursuing one’s authentic destiny.

The Wonder Woman 1984 fragrance, formulated by the most prestigious perfumers in the world, is a charismatically sultry and bold fragrance that elicits your inner goddess, empowering you with a fearless flair to passionately pursue your authentic destiny. The alluring scent instantly ignites a surge of euphoric adrenaline and resilience, setting your soul on fire. Dynamically presented in a bold, multichromatic design infused throughout the cap, the vibrant streaks evoke fierce femininity and exhilarating thrill. The bottle is crafted from the finest quality French glass and hand-painted in a beautifully mesmerizing ombré effect.

The collection’s complementing Bow Lipstick Case, also dynamically designed with brilliantly multichromatic streaks, evokes fierce femininity and electrifying adrenaline that unleashes the superheroine within. It includes a lipstick refill in a fearlessly bold, rich red shade named “Wonder Woman,” paying homage to her beauty and superheroine aura. The gold-plated sides, embellished with an elegant motif, emulate Wonder Woman’s majestic armor. Finished in enamel and encrusted with over 300 brilliant diamond-cut Swarovski crystals, it’s the hallmark of innovation and opulence. This Bow Lipstick Case encapsulates the sensational essence of Wonder Woman, and possesses the power to unleash your inner superheroine and discover your truth.

The Wonder Woman 1984 Collection by House of Sillage will be available online at www.houseofsillage.com on July 31st 2020 and Bloomingdales on August 7th 2020

