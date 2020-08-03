Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Rocket Lawyer Welcomes Santhana Parthasarathy as Tech SVP

Legal Tech Innovator Appoints SVP of Technology to Scale Digital Tools of Justice

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocket Lawyer, the global legal services platform, today announced that Santhana Parthasarathy is joining the company as Senior Vice President, Technology. Parthasarathy brings over two decades of technology leadership experience to the task of scaling the Rocket Lawyer platform to meet the strong and accelerating demand for the company’s natively digital tools of justice.

"Santhana shares our commitment to delivering game-changing technologies that make the law affordable and simple for everyone," said Charley Moore, CEO and Founder of Rocket Lawyer. "With a strong track record as a leader who scales innovative cloud-based products, Santhana also brings exceptional business acumen. Our entire team looks forward to partnering with Santhana as we scale the platform for our millions of customers, including household-name enterprises like 23 & Me, Hitachi America, and Zendesk."

Inspiring high-performing technology teams, Parthasarathy most recently served as VP of Engineering at HelloSign, where he oversaw the company's entire portfolio of consumer, SMB, and enterprise products and contributed directly to its acquisition by Dropbox in 2019. In his previous leadership role at Salesforce, Parthasarathy was responsible for creating and monetizing platform security solutions using big data and machine learning. He holds a Master of Science in Software Engineering and a Master of Business Administration from San Jose State University.

"The fact that Rocket Lawyer makes legal services more affordable to people resonated very well with me," said Parthasarathy. "Millions of people have already benefited from Rocket Lawyer’s products, and after learning more about the vision for the company, I really couldn’t be more excited."

About Rocket Lawyer:
At Rocket Lawyer, we believe everyone deserves affordable and simple legal services. Our laws should protect and empower—but for too many of us, the law is a burden, because of high costs and complexity. So, we’re changing things. Rocket Lawyer delivers legal documentation and attorney advice, anytime, anywhere, on any device. Since 2008, we’ve helped over 20 million businesses, families, and individuals obtain the legal help they need, at a price they can afford. That’s legal made simple®. Visit www.rocketlawyer.com for a free trial and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

