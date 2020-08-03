Gilroy Kernan & Gilroy Appointed to Manage Printing Industries Alliance New York State Workers Compensation Safety Group

/EIN News/ -- NEW HARTFORD, N.Y., Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilroy Kernan & Gilroy, Inc. (GKG) has been appointed by the Printing Industries Alliance (PIA) Board of Directors and the PIA Workers Compensation Safety Group Board of Trustees to lead the management of the New York State PIA Workers Compensation Safety Group Program.



“Over the last 30 years, the Printing Industries Alliance Worker’s Compensation Safety Group has saved millions of dollars in premium for participating members. In most instances, participants have saved far more than they pay in dues, making membership in Printing Industries Alliance membership a true profit center. With this appointment, we are excited to accelerate a new chapter of growth for our members of every size throughout New York State. PIA and GKG have worked diligently to craft a strategic plan focused on improving the culture of safety for our members with elevated safety services at its core,” said Tim Freeman, President of PIA.

“GKG is proud to lead the PIA Workers Compensation Safety Group into a new era of focused growth. We’ve aligned our organizations’ deep knowledge of the print-graphic arts-packaging industry with our expertise in developing and executing organizational strategic plans around risk. Together with Tim Freeman, the PIA Board, and the Safety Group Trustees, our mutual goal of increasing the value and growth of membership for this privileged group of industry leaders will now be maximized,” said Larry Gilroy, President of GKG.

The transition began on July 13, 2020 and there will be no disruption to current members or distribution partners and brokers of the program.

About Gilroy Kernan & Gilroy, Inc.

Founded in 1904, Gilroy Kernan & Gilroy ( gkgrisk.com ) is one of Central New York’s oldest and largest independent insurance agencies. Blending innovative insurance solutions with leading-edge strategies, GKG helps individuals and businesses of all types and sizes manage risk. The firm is headquartered at 210 Clinton Road in New Hartford, from which it serves clients across New York State and increasingly around the nation and globe. GKG employs a professional staff of over 50 and represents more than 80 insurance carriers.

About Printing Industries Alliance

Printing Industries Alliance is the trade association serving the graphic communications industry in New York State, Northern New Jersey and Northwestern Pennsylvania. Printing Industries Alliance offers a broad range of services, benefits, and support to the industry and its members. https://pialliance.org/