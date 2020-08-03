Scott’s Cheap Flights to Give Away Five Years of Flights

Month-long celebration to showcase travelers’ favorite experiences

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott’s Cheap Flights, a service that tracks airfare prices and alerts its 2 million members to exceptional airfare deals, is turning five this month! To celebrate this milestone we’re reflecting on where we’ve been, looking forward to traveling again in the future, and giving out an epic gift along the way to one lucky winner.

“For many people, their favorite travel memories are big. Skiing in New Zealand, a fancy dinner in Italy, or a trek to Machu Picchu,” said founder Scott Keyes. “I’ve always found my fondest travel memories to be the small encounters. Whether that be sharing shots of boxed vodka in Ukraine or getting lapped on a hike in Taiwan by septuagenarians. To me, that’s a big part of the joy of travel: those unexpected moments that, years later, can still generate joy.”

On behalf of the team at Scott’s Cheap Flights, it’s been such a treat to play a small part in helping millions of members have their own memorable travel moments. So to celebrate we’d love to hear about those experiences! And as an extra incentive, we’re hosting a giveaway—and it’s one of our biggest ever.

To enter, visit our contest site and share a story accompanied by a photo(s) or video(s) from your favorite travel experience. We want to hear about the trips that changed you, the people you connected with, and the moments you’ll never forget. One lucky winner will have the chance to make even more memories in the future with $500 per year to put towards flights for the next five years, starting in 2021!

Later this month, Scott’s Cheap Flights will dive into the data of what cheap flights have looked like for travelers over the past five years and what airfare will possibly look like in the near and distant future as part of National Cheap Flight Day on August 23.

About Scott’s Cheap Flights

Since 2015, Scott’s Cheap Flights has helped members around the world make their travel dreams come true. We combine sophisticated software and human Flight Experts to discover flight deals and mistake fares up to 90% off and email them to our 2+ million members.

Unlike fully automated fare alerts services, every deal alert we send to members has passed a rigorous quality evaluation by our team to ensure it's worth members’ hard-earned money and limited travel time. Our members save $550 per ticket on average, and every month we receive over 1,000 testimonials from happy members who’ve scored a great deal on a flight thanks to our email. ###

