PrintPapa is Offering 68 Free Social Distancing Floor Decal Graphics for Reopening Businesses

Round Anti Slip Floor Decal. Available in multiple sizes and shapes. Very Durable. Round 12 inch Decal stuck to a concrete floor. Great for social distancing. Free Pre-made graphics for Re-opening Business.

PrintPapa offers professionally designed artwork related to Reopening Business for free. Download and print it yourself or print it professionally at PrintPapa

Santa Clara, California (The United States), 3rd Aug 2020: As it stands now, the whole world is striving to combat the COVID pandemic. After months of lockdown, everyone is now trying to get back to the #NewNormal life. As the lockdown is relaxed, businesses are reopening but have to implement serious measures to reduce the spread of infection within their facilities. Various kinds of COVID-19 awareness print products like posters, banners, yard signs, and floor decals are on top of their list to encourage people to follow social distancing protocols. At PrintPapa based on customer feedback and experience, we know that floor decal is an especially effective resource for enforcing social distancing measures. To that end to help businesses with their reopening the folks at PrintPapa is providing a FREE download of over 68 professionally designed print-ready graphics for these floor decals.

We managed to catch up with Shawn Nag one of the co-founders of PrintPapa and he said, "We're trying to help businesses to reopen so they can make their customers and staff aware of the importance of physical distancing. This is a great way to reduce the risk of spreading the Coronavirus in all kinds of business environments. At PrintPapa we have been printing a large variety of Covid19 awareness products from the start of the pandemic and our data indicates that floor decals and sidewalk signs are the two most popular products that can be used by any business. As a matter of fact, we are facing a very high demand for these products daily as businesses are planning to resume operations or have already done so and need to adapt to this new normal.

To curb the financial hardship the business community is presently undergoing, we are offering free pre-made graphics designed by our team of graphic designers. These are high-quality print-ready files that can be downloaded for FREE and printed on your home printers or get them professionally printed with us. We are hoping that these free templates will be a valuable resource for a business that can use any kind of help they can get at this time".

