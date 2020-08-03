Commercial Fishing Resource Fund committees re-advertise for public relations campaign

The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission Commercial Resource Fund Committee and the Funding Committee for the N.C. Commercial Fishing Resource Fund are re-advertising for proposals for a public relations campaign for the 2021 funding cycle from the N.C. Commercial Fishing Resource Fund.

The committees are seeking proposals to continue a public relations campaign to educate the public about North Carolina’s sustainable commercial fishing industry and about commercial fishermen participation in research and measures the industry has taken to reduce its environmental impact.

No applications were received during the initial request for proposals in June and July. The committees voted at a July 30 joint meeting to re-advertise for proposals for two weeks.

Initial proposals for the public relations campaign must be submitted to the Division of Marine Fisheries by 5 p.m. Aug. 17, 2020. Directions for submitting a proposal and an application form can be downloaded from the Division of Marine Fisheries’ website here. Incomplete applications will not be accepted.

Requests for proposals are open to both public and private entities and are subject to the state’s terms and conditions of contracting.

The request for proposals period for all other projects for funding in the 2021 funding cycle remains closed.

The Commercial Fishing Resources Fund receives proceeds from the sale of Commercial Fishing Licenses and provides grants for projects for the development of sustainable commercial fishing in the state.

The North Carolina Marine Fisheries Commission Commercial Resource Fund Committee and the Funding Committee for the North Carolina Commercial Fishing Resource Fund will evaluate and rank proposals for consideration of funding.

For more information, contact William Brantley at 252-808-8015 or 800-682-2632 or William.Brantley@ncdenr.gov.

###