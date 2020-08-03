Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd. Announces Recent Developments Regarding the Hudson Dispute in the Cayman Islands Court

/EIN News/ -- HONG KONG, Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SKYS) ("Sky Solar" or the "Company"), a global developer, owner and operator of solar parks, today announced that on July 30, 2020 the Grand Court of the Cayman Islands (the “Cayman Islands Court”), following an ex parte proceeding in which the Company was not permitted to appear, issued an order on behalf of Hudson Solar Cayman LP (“Hudson”).



The Order freezes certain of the Company’s assets and appoints three receivers (the “Receivers” ) to manage the affairs of the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Sky Solar Power, Ltd. (“Sky Solar Power”), which is an intermediate holding entity under the Company. Under the Order, the Receivers have been instructed to protect the value of Sky Solar Power and prevent any diminution in its value, including by the granting of security over its assets, and they have been granted various powers to implement these instructions. The Order also prohibits the Company from taking any steps in relation to the term loan facility, as contemplated in the unsolicited tender offer of Square Acquisition Co., Square Limited, Japan NK Investment K.K., IDG-Accel China Capital L.P., IDG-Accel China Capital Investors L.P., Jolmo Solar Capital Ltd., CES Holding Ltd., Jing Kang, Bin Shi, Sino-Century HX Investments Limited, Kai Ding, TCL Transportation Holdings Limited, Esteem Venture Investment Limited, Mamaya Investments Ltd, Xanadu Investment Ltd. (H.K.), Abdullateef A. AL-Tammar, Development Holding Company Ltd., and Bjoern Ludvig Ulfsson Nilsson (collectively, the “Offeror Group”), as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission by the Offer Group on July 6, 2020 and as amended and filed by the Offer Group on July 24, 2020 and July 27, 2020. The Order does not prohibit the Company from dealing with or disposing of its assets in the ordinary course of its business or with prior approval of either the Receivers or the Cayman Islands Court.

Hudson sought the order in connection with the ongoing litigation between it and the Company in the Supreme Court of the State of New York (the “New York Court”) with respect to the Amended and Restated Note Purchase Agreement dated July 15, 2016 (the “Note Purchase Agreement”) between Hudson and certain of the Company’s subsidiaries. The Company is vigorously contesting Hudson’s claims in the New York Court.

The Company intends to file papers with the Cayman Islands Court to seek a hearing among all parties to discharge the Order as soon as possible.

